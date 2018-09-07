Serena Williams beats Sevastova, reaches US Open final

New York, USA, Sep 6 (EFE).- Serena Williams will play her ninth final of an US Open in Flushing Meadows, after beating Latvian Anastasija Sevastova on Thursday in the semifinals in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0.



In the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the central court in Flushing Meadows, Williams gave a demonstration of great tennis, strength and aggressiveness against a Sevastova that could do little to stop her opponent, who was in top form.



Now Williams will have to face the winner of the other semifinal match on Thursday between American Madison Keys and Japanese Naomi Osaka.



Although Sevastova put up a fight in the first games of the first set, Williams sped up her play and pushed Sevastova to both sides of the field with deep balls. The first set concluded with a 6-3 loss for the Latvian player.



As soon as the second set started, William, in her lavender sports dress with tutu, broke the Latvian’s serve and then consecutively executed winning shots until reaching 6-0.



After her semifinal victory, Serena Williams, who gave birth to her first child a year ago, said that it felt “incredible” to be back on the court after having the baby.



“So every day I step out on this court, I am so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport, you know? So no matter what happens in any match – semis, finals – I just feel like I’ve already won,” Williams said.



Williams, whose fans practically filled the ranks of the central court in Flushing Meadows, said that the public has helped her improve in the games, so she wanted to give her best shot for them.

