Death toll in Nicaragua rises to 14 after heavy rains

Managua, Oct 18 (EFE).- The government of Nicaragua on Thursday confirmed the death of another five people due to the intense rains that have hit the country for the past two weeks, raising the death toll to 14, according to officials.



The five deaths, four men and one woman, are from the north of the country and all died trying to cross rivers or streams, said Vice President and first lady of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo.



“We have to regret five more deceased brothers and all of them were crossing streams, rivers when it was necessary to wait,” Murillo said through official media.



The vice president appealed to the population not to cross the rivers or streams that are swollen by the rains.



“The rivers are unpredictable, the streams are unpredictable, therefore, it is better to wait. We recommend much, much prudence,” she stressed.



The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, decreed a red alert on Tuesday in seven of 15 departments of Nicaragua, due to the heavy rains.