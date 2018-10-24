Venezuelan opposition asks for visit by UN rights commissioner

Caracas, Oct 23 (EFE).- Relatives of political prisoners, along with opposition leaders, on Tuesday gathered at the United Nations headquarters in Caracas to ask the international body to announce the date on which UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela.



Lawmaker Gilbert Caro and Lilian Tintori, the wife of imprisoned opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, headed the group that assembled for the second time this month at the entrance of the UN headquarters in Caracas to demand the visit that was approved on Sept. 27.



Tintori said UN representatives in Venezuela informed her that preparations are being made for Bachelet, the two-time former president of Chile, to “verify in person the human rights violations” in the oil-rich country.



“It has to happen because it’s not a request from Venezuelans, it’s a resolution already given by the (UN) Human Rights Council,” Tintori told reporters.



Caro, who was also imprisoned for 18 months, added that Caracas city councilman Fernando Alban died while he was in the custody of the intelligence service and that there is still “no verification of what happened there” and “nobody has been found to be to blame.”