FBI: Suspicious packages addressed to Biden, De Niro

Washington, Oct 25 (EFE).- The FBI confirmed Thursday that three additional suspicious packages have been addressed to prominent Democratic Party members and critics of President Donald Trump, with the latest targeting the former vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, and famed American actor Robert De Niro.



The bureau said in a tweet that they were “similar in appearance to the others.”



That was in reference to packages containing potentially destructive devices that have been addressed this week to major public figures including billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a large donor to the Democratic Party and progressive causes; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former President Barack Obama; and former CIA Director John Brennan.



“The #FBI has confirmed three additional packages, similar in appearance to the others – one in New York addressed to Robert De Niro, and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joseph Biden,” the tweet read.



The packages sent to prominent Democrats have all been “mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior,” the FBI National Press Office said in a statement on Wednesday.



“The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of ‘DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ’ (sic) in Florida.”



Wasserman Schultz is a former chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee and a current member of the US House of Representatives who represents an electoral district outside Miami.



Earlier Thursday, Delaware State Police confirmed that they had responded along with FBI special agents to a post office in New Castle, Delaware, that is near Biden’s home.



The New York City Police Department (NYPD), for its part, had said earlier Thursday that it was investigating a suspicious package found in the vicinity of an intersection in Manhattan, where a restaurant and productions company associated with De Niro are located.



De Niro has been one of the most outspoken critics of Trump in the public sphere.



The NYPD did not provide immediate information about the content of the package, saying it had been removed from the location.



In none of the cases thus far has there been any risk of the packages being opened by the targeted individuals.



The Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, issued a joint statement Wednesday after the packages addressed to Clinton and Obama were discovered, saying that past remarks by Trump “condone acts of violence.”



They noted, among other things, that he had recently expressed support on the campaign trail for a US congressman from Montana who body-slammed a reporter.

Trump, meanwhile, fired back Thursday on Twitter.



“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!” the president tweeted.