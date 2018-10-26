Partial eviction at Time Warner Center due to false alarm

New York, USA, Oct 25 (EFE).- New York Police carried out a partial eviction of the Time Warner Center in New York on Thursday evening, where the headquarters of CNN is located, due to two suspicious packages which turned out to be a false alarm.



The evacuation took place against a backdrop of nervousness in New York City, where authorities have tightened security after the anonymous mailings of ten parcel bombs to US Democratic party personalities, some of them residents in the Big Apple or in New York State, and to CNN.



The headquarters of the US television network in New York was already evicted on Wednesday after receiving a suspicious package.



Police reported on social networks that, as a precautionary measure, they proceeded to evaluate “a couple of abandoned packages” at Time Warner Mall in Columbus Circle.



Once the search was made, police declared that it was not “anything dangerous”.