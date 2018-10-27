Hispanic publishers focus on digital future

Las Vegas, Oct 26 (EFE).- The National Association of Hispanic Publishers (NAHP) devoted most of Friday’s session of its annual convention and business expo to digital development in Latino media and new tools for advertising.



Hispanic professionals in media and advertising need to develop the technology to advance toward digital immersion, Gloria Rodriguez, president of the Comunicad firm, said during a discussion on advertising and marketing.



Agencia EFE, Spain’s international news agency, was represented at the event by its director of business development for North America, Manuel Ortega.



“The agency is proud to support US Hispanics and to participate in the NAHP annual convention to demonstrate the strength of the Latino press,” he said.



EFE’s network of journalists in the United States produce around 100 stories a day offering a Latino take on major political, economic and cultural developments in the nation.



Friday’s agenda began with the presentation of the Latino Publisher of the Year award to Clemente Nicaro, founder of the business publication Negocios Now, who said that the recognition from NAHP would inspire him to continue to strive to improve.



In his keynote address prior to the award presentation, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Domingo Garcia, spoke out against President Donald Trump’s attacks on immigrants.



“Civil rights don’t distinguish among surnames,” Garcia said, denouncing the discrimination faced daily by Spanish-speakers.



He called for unity to repair the “broken” immigration system and stressed the importance of motivating Latinos to vote.

Convention attendees were set to gather Friday night for a Grand Gala Dinner featuring opening remarks by NAHP

President Fanny Miller and speeches by Arturo Vargas, president of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO), and Dr. Benjamin Chavis, president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing more than 200 African-American-owned newspapers.



The 1,827 Hispanic publications in the US had a total circulation of nearly 42 million last year, according to figures compiled by the NAHP.