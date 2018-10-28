Red Sox rally to beat Dodgers in World Series Game 4

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (EFE).- The Boston Red Sox topped the Dodgers 9-6 with five runs at the top of the 9th inning in Game 4 of the World Series this weekend.



The Red Sox rallied from a 4-0 disadvantage at the start of the seventh inning in Saturday night’s game at Dodger Stadium.



The win meant a vindication for the Red Sox after their 3-2 defeat the previous night in the “Fall Clasic’s” Game 3, and resulted in the longest game in Major League history, totaling seven hours and 20 minutes over 18 innings.



The Boston team only needs one more victory to win their fourth World Series since 2004, as well as expand the Dodgers’s losing streak to 30 years.