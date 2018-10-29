Monday, October 29, 2018
Steve Pearce awarded MVP as Red Sox win World Series

Los Angeles, USA, Oct 28 (EFE).- First baseman Steve Pearce hit two homers in Game 5 of the 114th edition of the World Series, helping the Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday.

While the Red Sox won the World Series 4-1, Pearce was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

“This is the greatest feeling of my life. When you’re a kid, this is where you want to be. And it’s happening right now,” said the 35-year-old.

Pearce belted two home runs in the first innings against left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, giving his team a lead, which they retained until the end.

Traded from the Toronto Blue Jays on Jun. 28, Pearce is the second ballplayer acquired mid-season to win the MVP in the World Series, after Donn Clendenon in 1969.

