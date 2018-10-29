Trump warns migrant caravan that US armed forces are waiting for it

Washington, Oct 29 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump on Monday warned the migrant caravan that left Honduras and is headed for the southern border of the United States that his country’s armed forces are waiting for what he considers an invasion.

“This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!” Trump said on Twitter.

The president insisted that “many Gang Members and some very bad people” are among the migrants, without giving any details in that regard.

“Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process,” he said.

Trump has threatened to send the army to the border, and has said he will “substantially” cut economic aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as a reprisal for the migrants moving toward the US, while lashing out at Mexico for not stopping them.

The Central American migrant caravan called off this Sunday its departure from San Pedro Tapanatepec in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca to reorganize its security mechanisms after a brawl Sunday night left a migrant injured and caused concern among the 7,000 people making their way north.

Meanwhile, Mexican authorities announced a plan to provide humanitarian aid for the migrant caravan currently in the southern part of the country and which plans to reach the capital sometime after Nov. 2.