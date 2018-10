Thompson sets NBA record, carries Warriors to 149-124 victory over Bulls

Chicago, USA, Oct 29.- Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard Klay Thompson on Monday set an NBA record by scoring 14 triples and with 52 points led his team to a 149-124 victory against the Chicago Bulls.



Thompson, who had scored just 5 triples of 36 attempts since the start of the season, found his best inspiration at Chicago’s United Center, where he converted 18 out of 29 field goal attempts, of which 14 of 24 were triples.



Thompson’s achievement has helped him beat the record of Warrior’s star point guard Stephen Curry who on Nov. 7, 2016, had scored 13 triples against the New Orleans Pelicans.



The Warriors added their seventh victory with only a single defeat, and also established a new NBA triple record, with 17 at the end of the first half.



Curry scored 23 points with eight rebounds and five assists, making him the second highest scorer for the Warriors, who remain unmatched with their attack by achieving a 55 percent (53-96) hits in field goals and 53 percent (24-45) of triples.



Small forward Kevin Durant scored 14 points and eight rebounds, while power forward Draymond Green handed out 11 assists, captured six rebounds and put three blocks.



But the surprise factor was small forward Alfonzo McKinnie, who emerged as the sixth player to get a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, his best performance in the season.



Shooting guards Zach LaVine and Antonio Blakeney, with 21 points each, were the top scorers for the Bulls (2-5), who lost their second game at home.

124-149. Thompson logra récord en la NBA con 14 triples y ganan los Warriors