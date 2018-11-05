Effort and desire to excel shows in another crowded New York marathon

New York, USA, Nov 4 (EFE).- The effort and desire to excel shone on Sunday on the skins of more than 50,000 runners who participated in the New York City marathon, the largest annual marathon in the world.



Surrounded by millions of spectators on the streets or from their houses, professional and amateur athletes ran under a calm autumn sun for 42 kilometers and 195 meters in this race that runs through five districts of the city, starting on Staten Island and ending in Central Park, Manhattan.



Behind the marathon pacemakers and professionals, runners from 140 countries, mostly Americans, Italians and French, were crossing the finish line until nightfall. Spain has 1,036 runners registered, according to the organization. The Mexicans are in tenth place, with 961 runners registered.



Among the squad that advocates good causes and healthy practices, famous faces such as actress Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”), Michelin-starred restaurant chefs Daniel Humm and George Mendes, and even the president of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid were participating.



But on the track and when it’s over, up to 10,000 volunteers boosted spirits and attended the runners behind the finish line, including the race director, Peter Ciaccia, who is retiring this year.



The marathon awards $100,000 to the male and female champions and $20,000 to the wheelchair champions, but for most of those who reach the finish line, the greatest recognition is knowing that they have been able to make it there.



Once rested after a 3-hour, 49-minute effort and ready to celebrate, Jason Huang, a 30-year-old New Yorker, told EFE that his biggest prize was to feel “endless joy with a healthy dose of pain.”