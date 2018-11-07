Ocasio cumple los pronósticos y se convierte en la congresista más joven

Nueva York, 6 nov (EFE).- La candidata del ala izquierda del Partido Demócrata en Nueva York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cumplió con todos los pronósticos y se hizo con el distrito 14 para convertirse en la congresista más joven en la historia de Estados Unidos.



Según todas las proyecciones electorales de los medios locales, Ocasio arrasó con un porcentaje de apoyos superior al 76 % frente al candidato republicano en este distrito, que incluye el Bronx y Queens, Anthony Pappas.



Del resto de distritos en liza, de los once ya decantados todos han caído del lado azul, como el distrito 13, en manos de otro latino como Adriano Espaillat, que repite acta.



Ocasio, que admitió experimentar una sensación “surrealista” al ver su nombre en un papeleta a la Cámara de Representantes, mostró esta mañana su agradecimiento a los votantes en su deseo de convertirse en la mujer más joven en la historia de Estados Unidos en conseguir un escaño en la Asamblea Legislativa.



“Es algo muy especial, es un momento muy emocionado para mi y para mi mamá. Yo he nacido en este barrio y votar y tener mi nombre en este papel es algo increíble, no hay palabras”, declaró en español la candidata demócrata, de origen puertorriqueño.

Democrat rising star Ocasio-Cortez spurs the vote in NY immigrant districts

New York, Nov 6 (EFE).- One of the Democratic Party’s rising stars, congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hopes to boost the vote in her favor in the immigrant districts of Queens and the Bronx in order to make a strong entrance into Congress



“Don’t forget to vote,” 28-year-old campaign volunteer Gabriel Hernandez repeated in Spanish at the subway exit on Elmhurst Avenue in Queens.



A win on Tuesday for Ocasio-Cortez, who unexpectedly won in her party’s primaries over veteran Joe Crowley, is taken for granted in the traditionally Democratic, working-class district.



Aware of that, the goal of her electoral team is not just to win at the polls, but to win by a landslide.



“The reason we’re pushing so hard is that voter participation in this area is very low, it’s around 10 percent and it’s been like that for years. If 15 or 20 percent get out and vote it will be a record,” Hernandez told EFE.



Not far from the subway station exit is the electoral office of Ocasio-Cortez in Queens.



Amid posters supporting Ocasio-Cortez and slogans like “Heal the sick, Tax the rich, Medicare for all,” as well as literature of other Democratic candidates, campaign co-director Virginia Ramos Rios talks to EFE.



“We’re not afraid she won’t get elected, but what we want is for the world to see that the district is really behind her,” Ramos said, surrounded by a dozen people coordinating election-day volunteers.

Ramos is sure that Ocasio-Cortez, 28, will attract the youth vote, as she did in the primaries, and will “wake people up” because “those lower down have to unite.”



“If we want to be the leader of the world again, we have to begin by restoring the values we’re currently losing.”



Cosmopolitan magazine on Tuesday lent its Instagram account, with 2.5 million followers, to the congressional candidate.



Taking advantage of the app, throughout the day Ocasio-Cortez has called on her followers to come out and vote despite the rain that started falling on New York early Tuesday morning.

