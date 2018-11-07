Trump anuncia la salida del fiscal general, Jeff Sessions

Washington, 7 nov (EFE).- El presidente, Donald Trump, anunció hoy la salida del fiscal general del país, Jeff Sessions, que presentó su dimisión del cargo a petición del mandatario.

“Estamos encantados de anunciar que Matthew Whitaker, jefe de gabinete del fiscal general Jeff Sessions en el Departamento de Justicia, se convertirá en el fiscal general en funciones de EE.UU.”, anunció el presidente en Twitter.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Jeff Sessions resigned as US attorney general at the request of the White House.



“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well,” the president tweeted.