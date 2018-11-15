THE LATEST NEWS USA BASKETBALL NBA

LeBron James moves ahead of Wilt Chamberlain on all-time scoring list

US Sports Desk, Nov 15 (EFE).- LeBron James has achieved a new milestone in his storied NBA career, moving past Wilt Chamberlain into fifth on the league’s all-time scoring list.



The 33-year-old James, who is playing in his 16th season and first with the Los Angeles Lakers, scored his 31,420th point during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 126-119 home victory Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.



The superstar forward moved ahead of the late Chamberlain (1936-1999), a dominating center who scored 31,419 points over 15 seasons with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers, when he sank a free-throw to complete a 3-point play with 3:55 remaining in the final quarter.



James, who is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, finished the night with a game-high 44 points to take his overall tally to 31,425 points.



The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is yet another former Laker great, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points).



The three other players still ahead of James are ex-Utah Jazz power forward Karl Malone (36,928 points), former Laker superstar Kobe Bryant (33,643) and ex-Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan (32,292).