THE LATEST NEWS USA BASKETBALL NBA

LeBron James (d) de Los Angeles Lakers en acción ante Rudy Gay de San Antonio Spurs, durante un partido de baloncesto de la NBA entre Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs, hoy sábado 27 de octubre de 2018, en San Antonio.

LeBron James moves ahead of Wilt Chamberlain on all-time scoring list

 US Sports Desk, Nov 15 (EFE).- LeBron James has achieved a new milestone in his storied NBA career, moving past Wilt Chamberlain into fifth on the league’s all-time scoring list.

The 33-year-old James, who is playing in his 16th season and first with the Los Angeles Lakers, scored his 31,420th point during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 126-119 home victory Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

The superstar forward moved ahead of the late Chamberlain (1936-1999), a dominating center who scored 31,419 points over 15 seasons with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers, when he sank a free-throw to complete a 3-point play with 3:55 remaining in the final quarter.

James, who is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, finished the night with a game-high 44 points to take his overall tally to 31,425 points.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is yet another former Laker great, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points).

The three other players still ahead of James are ex-Utah Jazz power forward Karl Malone (36,928 points), former Laker superstar Kobe Bryant (33,643) and ex-Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan (32,292).

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (R) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) during the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 14 November 2018. EFE

Celtics’ defense stymies Bulls in 111-82 home win

 Boston, Nov 15 (EFE).- The Boston Celtics showcased their suffocating defense and balanced scoring attack in a 111-82 rout of the rebuilding Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics (8-6) fell behind 24-19 after one quarter on Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston, with Jabari Parker leading the way for the visitors with 14 points.

But it was all downhill from there for both Parker and the Bulls, who trailed 51-35 at halftime. Nine different Celtics players combined for 32 points in the second quarter, when Boston took the lead for good.

The Celtics slightly stretched their lead to 18 points by the end of the third quarter before pouring it on by outscoring the Bulls 34-23 over the game’s final 12 minutes.

Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with 18 points, while star point guard Kyrie Irving added 17.
Boston held Chicago’s players to just 39 percent shooting from the field and also was effecting in going from defense to offense, turning 22 Bulls turnovers into 22 points.

Reserve guard Shaquille Harrison led the Bulls (4-11) with 16 points, while Parker did not score after the first quarter and finished with 14.

 

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol of Spain (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker of Australia (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

Marc Gasol leads Grizzlies to 113-116 win over Bucks

 Milwaukee, USA, Nov 14 (EFE).- Spanish center Marc Gasol became the leader of the attack with 29 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-116 in the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

In the duel of the two leading teams, the Grizzlies (8-5) remain in first place in the Southwest Division.
Gasol played 38 minutes, basketed 10 of 18 field shots, including 6 of 12 three pointers, achieved five rebounds and delivered two assists.

Point guard Mike Conley added 26 points and reserve Shelvin Mack scored 15 for the Memphis team.

For the Bucks (10-4), who lead the Central Division, the leader of the attack was the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 31 points and nine rebounds.

Khris Middleton had 25 points and reserve Pat Connaughton added 16.

 

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) hangs on the rim after dunking against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 14 November 2018. EFE

Beal leads Wizards to 119-95 win over Cavaliers

 Washington DC, USA, Nov 14 (EFE).- Shooting guard Bradley Beal scored 20 points as leader of the Washington Wizards’ attack, who extended their winning streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-95 on Wednesday.

The Wizards (5-9), who scored their third straight win, also had Otto Porter, who scored 15 points, while reserve Austin Rivers scored 12.

For the Cavaliers (2-12) the leading basketer was rookie Collin Sexton, with 24 points.

Reserve David Nwaba added 11 points and Rodney Hood scored 10 points.

