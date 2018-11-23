Irving apologizes for cursing Thanksgiving

Boston, USA, Nov 22 (EFE).- The star point guard of the Boston Celtics NBA team, Kyrie Irving, blamed the defeat against the Knicks for his rude reaction to a Thanksgiving greeting.



“I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what.” Irving wrote on his Twitter account.



The player cursed the holiday when a reporter wished him a happy Thanksgiving after his team lost at home on Wednesday against the New York Knicks 109-117.



“Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE,” noted Irving, who admitted that his problems with the traditional American holiday come from his Native American heritage.



His mother was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. In recent years, Irving has embraced his heritage, including a tattoo of the tribe’s logo on the back of his neck.



In August Irving participated in a Lakota naming ceremony where he was named ‘Little Mountain’.