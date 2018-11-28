Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

A Merry-Achi Christmas At Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco

December 9 at 7 :30 p.m.

Back by popular demand and luckily for the Bay Area audiences the Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez returns to wow us with their A Merry-Achi Christmas concert which includes mariachi-style performances of some classic holiday favorites, including their interpretation of: “Are you ready for this?” – Yes, the Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite! Sol de México® embraces the romanticism of Mexico, its people and the beauty of their rich cultural expression. Founded in 1981 by Maestro Jose Hernandez, the platinum selling mariachi band Sol de México® is the first mariachi ensemble to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

Their original rhythms, fresh sounds and inspiring ideas have energized the world of mariachi for over 30 years and they will sound spectacular in architecturally stunning with fabulous acoustics Davies Symphony Hall.

You are invited to wear one of your colorful folkloric costumes of Mexico, but dancing in the isles is not recommended and you have to remove your sombrero in order to not obstruct the view for the little ones sitting in the row behind you. Note: The San Francisco Symphony does not appear in this performance.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $15 to $95

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davis Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Symphony

A Festive Holiday Wine Tasting & Tour of Jordan Winery

November 30 through December 14

No need to fly to France, for now, Alexander Valley’s Jordan winery offers a festive taste of France in the picturesque setting of their spectacular French-style Chateau in the heart of California’s Sonoma Wine County.

Explore the estate’s walking tour through the barrel room and Jordan’s historic wine tanks. Culminate your beautiful experience as you cozy up by the fireplace at the table by the Christmas Tree while sampling Jordan’s award winning and a few of their famous vintage wines paired with hors d’oeuvre, featuring the Jordan Chef’s Reserve Caviar.

The visit also includes a taste of Jordan Estate’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, artisan cheeses, homemade cookies and homemade decadent ganache hot cocoa.

Oh la la! This is as good as it gets. I know this will not be adieu forever, but au revoir till your next visit to Jordan Winery, my absolutely favorite winery in California. Cheers!

Tickets and Information

$70 pp for the Special Holiday Tour and Tasting

No pets, infants or guests under 21

Available by appointment only

800-654-1213

jordanwinery.com

Jordan Winery

1474 Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg

(Jordan Winery will be closed for the holidays December 19-January 1)

Photos courtesy of Jordan Winery

Holiday Train Rolls Down to Peninsula

December 1 & 2

The Thanksgiving Holiday is over, and now its time to inaugurate the next holiday festivity with Caltrain Holiday Train. This is not a choo-choo toy train, this is a real maccoy! Decked out with 75,000 lights the glittering show train will make its way from San Francisco down to the Peninsula, visiting nine Caltrain stations: Millbrae, Burlingame, San Mateo, Redwood City, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

The train will stop at each station for 20 minuets, and people can join in singing with on-board carolers and a Salvation Army brass band. Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frosty and Rudolph will get off the train to greet kids and take photos. Come early to enjoy free entertainment at each of the stations.

Caltrain also partners with local organizations to collect toys at each station for undeserved children in our communities. Last year, the event brought together over 35,000 Bay Area residents and collected over 3,000 toys.

Bring the family to join in the fun, and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Holiday Train Toy Drive. The Caltrain Holiday Train is presented by Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Happy Holidays!

Information

To see the train schedule visit holiday-train.org/train-schedule

Photos courtesy of The Caltrain Holiday Train

The Holiday Nutcracker Lands at the Flint Center in Cupertino

December 7 – 9

Is it December? Then it must be the Nutcracker time! Enter a world of magic and join Clara as she celebrates her journey to the magical realm of the Snow Queen and on to The Palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Let the superb dancing and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score captivate the audiences this Holiday season.

Delight your family and friends with an extraordinary performance by Ballet Los Gatos and the San Jose Youth Symphony. Filled with vibrant costumes, engaging sets and delightful choreography this Nutcracker is sure to delight children and adults of all ages!

The creative and artistic collaboration with San Jose Youth Symphony conducted by the brilliant Maestro Yair Samet, brings in an amazing production showcasing some of the finest youth and professional talent in California.

How lucky we are to have these great young artists in Silicon Valley! As you can see we are famous not only for the high tech innovations.

Inquire about the PEPPERMINT PALACE & BACKSTAGE TOURS: Get a behind the scenes sneak preview during our backstage tours, which are conducted before each performance.

They also offer the opportunity to join before each evening performance or after the matinee performances at Peppermint Palace during which you can meet and greet the characters, get photos taken and enjoy delicious treats.



Tickets and Information

Prices range from $21 to $54

408-399-7577

losgatosballet.org

Flint Center for the Performing Arts

21250 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino

Photos courtesy of Los Gatos Ballet