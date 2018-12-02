Lin-Manuel Miranda gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (EFE).- Lin-Manuel Miranda, famous for creating and staring in the hit Broadway musicals “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” was honored here Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



“I feel like I’m in a dream,” he said in front of the numerous fans who turned out for the event.



Miranda’s star, No. 2,652, was unveiled outside the Pantages Theatre, where he once performed in the Los Angeles debut of “In the Heights.”



At 38, the native New Yorker already has three Tony Awards, three Grammys, an Emmy and Pulitzer Prize to his credit.



“These Hollywood stars, they’re permanent,” Miranda said. “What is legacy? Planting seeds in a garden that you never get to see. Well, we’re going to see this star every day. And one day, they’ll put flowers on this star, but not today. Today we celebrate.”



Introducing Miranda at the event were two of his idols in the entertainment industry: actress Rita Moreno and comedian/musician “Weird Al” Yankovic.



“You have earned this honor, especially because you made a choice to focus the brilliance of your star power for the good of others. I mean, I’m talking about hunger, family, disaster relief, education, I could go on,” Moreno said, alluding to Miranda’s efforts to help his ancestral home of Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria.



People will be able to see Miranda on the big screen with the premiere next month of “Mary Poppins Returns,” in which he stars alongside Emily Blunt.