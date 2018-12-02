Trump orders US flags 30 days at half-staff in honor of George H.W. Bush

Washington, Dec 1 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the flags at the White House and in all United States territories to wave at half-staff for the next 30 days in honor of former President George H. W. Bush, who died Friday night. He was 94.



“I…do hereby direct that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds…for a period of 30 days from the day of his death,” said Trump in a presidential proclamation.



In a joint statement with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, the president regretted the death of George Herbert Walker Bush and noted that he “guided our Nation through the Cold War to its peaceful and victorious end.”



“Through sound judgment, practical wisdom, and steady leadership, President Bush made safer the second half of a tumultuous and dangerous century,” Trump said.



Shortly before issuing the presidential statement, the president canceled his press conference at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires out of respect for the Bush family.



Meanwhile the White House confirmed that the US first couple will attend the funeral of the 41st president of the United States.



“The President…and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, without giving the date of the last rites.



In her note, Sanders said that Trump plans to speak this morning with former President George W. Bush, son of the late chief executive, to offer his condolences “on behalf of himself, the first lady, and the entire country.”



The White House also said that Trump will designate next Wednesday, Dec. 5, as a day of mourning for the late former president.



The patriarch of the Bush family was a US Air Force aviator during World War II, then later a congressman, ambassador to the UN, CIA director, vice president under Ronald Reagan between 1981-1989, and wrapped up his 40-year political career as president of the United States.



From the White House, Bush 41 (so-called to distinguish him from his son, Bush 43) led the end of the Cold War, the First Gulf War and the invasion of Panama while the Soviet Union fell apart and Germany was reunited.