At least 4 dead after plane falls on house in northwestern Mexico

Culiacan, Mexico, Dec 3 (EFE).- Four people were killed and two more were injured when a light aircraft, operated by the Calafia Airline, fell on a house in the Mexican city of Culiacan in the northwestern Sinaloa province on Monday, municipal authorities said.

The accident caused heavy structural damage to the house, situated in a residential area north of Culiacan, Oscar Guinto Marmolejo, the head of public security and transport at the municipality, told reporters.

“It was a small plane which fell and hit the house. Until now there are four (mortal) victims in this accident,” he said, adding that the injured included two minors.

Culiacan Mayor Jesus Estrada Ferreiro had arrived at the site of the accident to coordinate rescue and relief work.