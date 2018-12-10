Prescott and Cooper bring the Cowboys closer to Division title

Dallas, USA, Dec 9 (EFE).- Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw his third touchdown pass at Amari Cooper in the first overtime possession and the Dallas Cowboys approached the Division title by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 on Sunday.



With their victory, the Cowboys (8-5) got their fifth consecutive victory and are entrenched in their leadership of the NFC East.



Prescott completed 42 of 54 passes for 455 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.



The Eagles (6-7) remain second in the same division.



Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz completed 22 of 32 passes for 228 yards with three scoring passes.

