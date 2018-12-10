Tannehill and Drake lead Dolphins to beat Patriots 34-33

Miami, USA, Dec 9 (EFE).- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill made a scoring pass connection with Kenyan Drake for a touchdown just as regulation time ended Sunday, for the Dolphins to win 34-33 over the New England Patriots.

In a duel between two best teams in the Eastern Division of the American Football Conference, the Dolphins (7-6) achieved their second straight victory and remain in second place.

Tannehill finished 14 of 19 passes for 265 yards with three touchdowns, including the one he sent to Drake, which sealed the victory.

The Patriots (9-4) despite the defeat continue to lead that group.

Their quarterback, Tom Brady, finished 27 of 43 passes for 358 yards and three touchdown passes.