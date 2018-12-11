Marta becomes 1st woman honored at temple of Brazilian soccer

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 10 (EFE).- Brazil’s Marta, a six-time world’s female soccer player of the year, became here this Monday the first woman to leave her footprints on the walk of fame at Maracana Stadium, the temple of Brazilian soccer.



“Coming back to Maracana, receiving this honor and remembering all I’ve experienced here is fantastic. It’s incredible,” Marta told a press conference after stamping her feet on the fresh cement and joining the ranks of icons such as Pele.



“This award is one more cherry on the cake and represents so much for all women, all girls who are constantly battling away in sports,” she said.



Marta noted the importance of this honor for women, since until now the Maracana walk of fame was reserved exclusively for men.



“It’s obviously very important because this gives women an incentive to keep fighting for their place in all areas, and will undoubtedly motivate each and every one of them to keep up the fight,” the striker said.



Marta, 33, had already gone down in soccer history this year when she won her sixth title for Best FIFA Women’s Player, more than racked up among the men by even Cristiano Ronald or Lionel Messi.