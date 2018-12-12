Facebook building in California evacuated over bomb threat

Washington DC, Dec 11 (EFE).- A building on Facebook’s main campus in California had to be evacuated on Tuesday owing to a bomb threat, the police said.



After an inspection of the building by anti-explosives units and dogs, the Menlo Park police said they could not find any suspicious packages or artifacts.



The building is located in the 200 block of Jefferson Drive in Menlo Park, a town south of San Francisco where Facebook is headquartered.



Facebook also evacuated the adjacent buildings as a preventative measure.



The Menlo Park authorities were alerted to the bomb threat by the New York Police Department.