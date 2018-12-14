Events Around the Bay

By Lina Brodyo

San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker Is Ready to Dazzle

Now through December 29

I know you see the Nutcracker every year, introducing your kids and now grandkids to the beloved holiday tradition of a festive outing to see this colorful ballet at the historic War Memorial Theatre in San Francisco.

But I have some exciting news to share with you regarding the brand new and sparkling costumes designed for this year’s debut production by Janine McCabe, who created the new costumes for the ballerinas to showcase the stunning and colorful outfits for the “dancing flowers.” With the motto of “more movement and more color” the brilliant designer has archived the goal for you to be awestruck and admire.

The famed Nutcracker’s composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky would definitely be proud. Check out the San Francisco Ballet’s website about a number of exciting activities surrounding this magnificent classical ballet presentation.

Time for our next outing to see Clara, Sugar Plum Fairy and the beautiful “Waltz of the Flowers” in this year’s Nutcracker performed by the spectacular San Francisco Ballet Company. Happy Holidays and hope all your dreams come true.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $39 to $399

415-865-2000

Sfballet.org

War Memorial Opera House

301-Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Ballet

Happy Hollow Park & Zoo Greet the New Year in the Afternoon Hours

December 31 at 11 a.m.

For a truly “zoo-nique” experience join the family, friends and the happy zoo inhabitants for the early countdown to midnight may belong to the adults, but Happy Hollow’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration is all about outdoor fun for the little ones.

December 31, Happy Hollow Park & Zoo will celebrate the arrival of 2019 with award-winning magician Robert Strong, Danny the Dragon, sparkling apple cider, biodegradable confetti, music and dancing, and a magical “countdown to noon” ball drop.

Did I mention the meet and greet of the 150 animals, with the latest addition of Kianto, the zoo’s new jaguar, all are Happy Hollow Zoo’s permanents residents? All fun is included with the price of admission.

Happy Hollow Park & Zoo is a small 16-acre family-friendly zoo and amusement park which provides an affordable, conservation-centered outdoor adventure for families with children.

Tickets and Information

Price of admission is $9.25 to $14.25

408-794-6400

happyhollow.org

Happy Hollow Park & Zoo

1300 Senter Road in San Jose

Photo courtesy of HHP&Z

Beach Blanket Babylon’ s New Year’s Eve in San Francisco

December 31 with two shows at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon hilarious pop culture musical review rings in the New Year for your date with Snow White as she invites you on a fast-paced journey around the world in search of her “Prince Charming.”

Along the way she encounters a star-studded, ever-changing line-up of famous (or is it infamous?) characters including Donald and Melania Trump, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Lady Gaga, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ivanka Trump, Serena Williams, Michelle and Barak Obama, Beyonce, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Prince Harry and Meghan and the local favorite Golden State Warriors, just to name a few. Behave and beware – as you may also end up among these entertaining people.

It is always the funniest and the funnest show playing almost every night in San Francisco. This longest running show on the stages of the United States changes its characters as the news of the world change.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $65 to $210

415-421-4222

beachblanketbabylon.com

678 Beach Blanket Babylon Blvd. in San Francisco

Photo by Rick Markovich

New Year’s Eve Celebration in “The Castle of Love”

December 31, 2018 at 7 p.m. through January 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.

The Castello di Amorosa an authentically-styled 13th century Tuscan Castle Winery in Napa Valley is this year’s glamorous setting for the New Year’s Eve regal celebration with champagne, wines, gourmet dinner, dancing to the live music and walk down the red carpet reminiscent of the “Casino Royale” the James Bond style.

With the theme of the most popular James Bond movies “You Only Live Twice,” “The World is not Enough,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Diamonds are Forever” the New Year’s Eve at Castello Di Amorosa will make the New Year’s festivities the most memorable in your life.

Toast the 2019 with a glass or a sparkling Spumante at midnight and follow by sweet wines and delectable and elegant desserts. Whether you are an international spy or a villain, do try to blend in – attire for this event is Black Tie Formal and you have to be 21 or older to attend.

Splurge and book a neighboring hotel in Calistoga with the fine folks at Castello di Amorosa offering a complimentary shuttle, as at present time the real James Bond, aka Daniel Craig, is driving the only available Aston Martin DB5. Happy New Year!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $345 to $395

Reservations required

707-967-6274

castellodiamorosa.org

Castello Di Amorosa Winery

4045 St. Helena Hwy. in Calistoga

Photo courtesy of Castello Di Amorosa