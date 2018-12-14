The new 2018 Ford Expedition 4×4
The 2018 Ford Expedition is fresh off a redesign, and it now sits as a leader in our large SUV rankings. It excels in nearly every category, from overall performance to interior quality and space.
2018 Ford Expedition is a real SUV – not a car-based crossover utility vehicle that can’t tow a lick, but a body-on-frame, truck-based sport utility vehicle like our daddies used to drive. Built using the bones of the beloved F-150 pickup, the all-new Expedition has been redesigned inside and out, reskinned with aluminum to save weight, and loaded with new technology to make your life easier.
This particular model, the Expedition Max Platinum 4×4, is the pinnacle of Ford’s SUV pyramid. Extra long and extra loaded, its only natural competitors are the equally enormous Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon XL. Those crosstown rivals should be worried, though, as the new Expedition arrives with nary a flaw compared to the old model.
Exterior
- Body
- Body Style: Sport Utility
- Dimensions
- Wheelbase (in.): 122.5
- Width, Max w/o mirrors (in.): 83.6
- Height, Overall (in.): 76.4
- Doors & Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Power Windows
- Exterior Features
- Sun/Moon Roof (Optional)
- Panoramic Roof (Optional)
- Sun/Moonroof (Optional)
- Running Boards
- Power Retractable Running Boards
- Tires & Wheels
- Tires – Front Performance
- Tires – Rear Performance
- Full Size Spare Tire
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Aluminum Wheels
- Towing
- Trailer Hitch Receiver
- Maximum Trailering Capacity (lbs.): 5900
Interior
- Convenience & Comfort
- Alarm
- Back-Up Camera
- Cruise Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control (Optional)
- Vehicle Anti-Theft System
- Fog Lamps
- Auto-Off Headlights
- Keyless Start
- Luggage Rack (Optional)
- Rear Parking Aid
- Automatic Parking (Optional)
- Power Liftgate
- Hands-Free Liftgate
- Remote Engine Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Intermittent Wipers
- Rain Sensing Wipers (Optional)
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Keyless Entry
- Power Door Locks
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Heated Mirrors
- Mirror Memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Power Steering
- Dimensions
- Passenger Capacity: 8
- Front Head Room (in.): 42
- Front Leg Room (in.): 43.9
- Front Shoulder Room (in.): 64.9
- Front Hip Room (in.): 62.2
- Second Head Room (in.): 40
- Second Leg Room (in.): 41.5
- Second Shoulder Room (in.): 64.8
- Second Hip Room (in.): 62.6
- Third Leg Room (in.): 40.9
- Cargo Volume to Seat 1 (cu. ft.): 104.6
- Cargo Volume to Seat 2 (cu. ft.): 63.6
- Cargo Volume to Seat 3 (cu. ft.): 20.9
- Entertainment
- AM/FM Stereo
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- CD Player
- HD Radio
- MP3 Player
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- Satellite Radio
- Premium Sound System
- Entertainment System (Optional)
- Hard Disk Drive (Optional)
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- Heating & Cooling
- Climate Control
- Dual Zone A/C
- A/C
- Rear A/C
- Navigation & Communication
- Navigation System (Optional)
- Onboard Hands-Free Communications System
- Wireless Cell Phone Hookup
- Seats
- Leather Seats
- Additional Rear Seat
- Cooled Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seat
- Driver Lumbar
- Passenger Lumbar
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Passenger Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- 2nd Row Bench Seat
- Bucket Seats
- Quad Bucket Seats (Optional)
