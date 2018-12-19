Recording Academy to honor Julio Iglesias

Washington, Dec 19 (EFE).- The Recording Academy said Wednesday that Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Julio Iglesias and Dionne Warwick will be among the recipients of Special Merit Awards in 2019.

Iglesias, “perhaps the most successful Latin crossover artist of his time,” is to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his becoming “an enduring star on the world stage and Latin music’s most popular ambassador.”

Sam & Dave, Donny Hathaway and Billy Eckstine will likewise receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Selected for the Trustees Award were impresario Lou Adler, songwriting team Ashford & Simpson and composer/arranger Johnny Mandel.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony and concert in Los Angeles on May 11, 2019.