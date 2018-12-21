The New 2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali

The new 2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali and you’ll find parts designed to fit trucks from decades past—some from more than 30 years ago.

What’s incredible is that the Yukon remains relevant and worth serious consideration.

GMC has upgraded the Yukon throughout the years with the latest powertrains, safety technology, and even managed to defy logic with the suspension in a bid to keep the big SUV rolling in the current marketplace.

For 2019, GMC keeps the Yukon fresh by adding a budget-conscious Standard Edition Value Package as well as a Graphite Edition and Graphite Performance Edition packages to the SLT trim. Other trims include the base SLE and the near-luxury Denali, which pushes the Yukon into the territory of its platform mate, the Cadillac Escalade. The Chevrolet Tahoe rounds out the trio of GM truck-based SUVs and can be had in long wheelbase Suburban form as well, usually at a slight discount over the GMC. There are also three new metallic colors available for 2019: Dark Sky, Pepperdust, and Smokey Quartz.

Interior

The 2019 Yukon and Yukon XL offer the same features but differ in cargo space and legroom. Up front, you can choose heated and ventilated seats with contrast stitching and a matching heated steering wheel for all-year comfort. Get tri-zone automatic climate controls so the driver, the front passenger, and the rear passengers can tailor the temperature to their liking. Plus, Behind the 8-inch infotainment screen is an illuminated storage area where you can store smaller items and charge your mobile device with a USB port.

The three rows of seating can accommodate up to nine passengers in both SUVs. Fold the second and third rows at the touch of the button. You can choose a bench or bucket seats for the second row, depending on the trim. The second-row buckets fold and tumble forward for easy access to the third row.

The Yukon XL delivers the extra legroom you want for adult seating. The Yukon seats are adequate for the family, but if you’re planning to use this as a corporate carpooler, the XL has you covered.

The Yukon has 45.3 inches of legroom in the first row, 39 inches in the second row, and 24.8 in the third row. While the Yukon XL has 45.3 inches in the first row, 39.7 inches in the second row, and a spacious 34.5 inches in the third row. Shoulder room and hip room are exactly the same for both vehicles.

Exterior

GMC crafted the 2019 Yukon and Yukon XL with a commanding presence and sharp appearance. Bright chrome and signature LED lighting surround the broad GMC grille, emphasizing the Yukon’s wide stance. Just under the grill are active shutters that enhance aerodynamic efficiency on the highway. Choose from 18-inch, 20-inch, and 22-inch aluminum wheels depending on the trim.

New for 2019 is the Graphite Edition that includes 22-inch bright machined wheels, black assist steps with gloss-black accents, black-chrome grille mesh insert and fog light surrounds, body-color grille surround, gloss-black beltline moldings and additional trim. Upgrade to the Graphite Performance Edition for a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 engine and additional interior tech.

Just as its name suggests, the Yukon XL wins in sheer size. The Yukon XL has a wheelbase that is 14 inches longer and is 20.5 inches long overall. The Yukon has a 116-inch wheelbase and is 203.9 inches long overall. The Yukon XL has a 130-inch wheelbase and is 224.4 inches long overall. Behind the third row, this gives the XL the advantage with 39.3 cubic feet of cargo volume, while the Yukon has 15.3 cubes.

Width and height are both the same at 80.5 inches and 74.4 inches, respectively.