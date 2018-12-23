Robot Sophia and other game changers to speak at America Business Forum

Montevideo, Dec 22 (EFE).- Sophia, the world’s first robot citizen, along with other game-changers in different areas will present their case histories and give their vision of Latin America’s future this Saturday at the latest America Business Forum in Punta del Este, Uruguay.



The global business forum, to be held for the fourth time in Uruguay and which will feature the participation of the humanoid robot created in Hong Kong by Hanson Robotics Ltd., will also be a super important place for creating investment opportunities in Latin America.



The producer of the America Business Forum, Ignacio Gonzalez, told EFE that the event, which the last time brought together 3,400 leaders from the public and private sectors and this year hopes to attract 5,000, is the region’s most influential business forum.



The producer said the forum’s focus this year will be on the case histories of game changers in the fields of business, fashion and technology.



Gonzalez noted that among the speakers will be, besides Sophia, the Argentina-based Colombian entrepreneur Francisco De Narvaez, former Conde Nast CEO and former VOGUE Editor-in-Chief for Mexico and Latin America Eva Hughes, and World Trade Center CEO Scott Ferguson.



As for Sophia, a robot who can learn from the answers humans give to come up with her own answers and who has met with such figures as German Chancellor Angel Merkel and the actor Will Smith, the producer said that besides meeting with guests, she will be interviewed on certain specific subjects.



“The robot is a good starting point for opening the debate on how much and in what way the working world is going to evolve, what will be the jobs of the future, and the areas to which human beings can bring value-added in such a changing world. She…will share her vision of all that,” he said.



Meanwhile, Gonzalez noted that the forum, which will take place at the Punta del Este Convention Center and will feature parallel networking events, will also put on a show.



“This will have a show format like the Grammys or the Oscars…to make this the most dynamic, the most entertaining forum ever, and focused 100 percent on case histories. It’s more like a show than a business or political conference,” Gonzalez said.



The America Business Forum has the support of the Uruguayan Tourism Ministry, the Uruguay XXI Investment and Export Agency, and the Maldonado Municipality.