Brady, Patriots win AFC East title for 10th consecutive time

Foxborough, USA, Dec 23 (EFE).- Tom Brady made a touchdown pass and Sony Michel ran for 116 yards and scored another touchdown to take the New England Patriots to its 10th consecutive American Football Conference East title with a 24-12 win against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, the Patriots improved to 10-5 on the season and to 7-0 at home and became the first franchise in NFL history to earn playoff berths in 10 straight seasons.

Brady completed 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, his lowest output since he passed for 123 yards in a loss to the Bills in 2003.

For the Bills (5-10), quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of 41 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

