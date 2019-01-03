Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Three Kings Day Celebration at Los Altos History Museum

January 6th, from Noon to 4 p.m.

Join the festivities at the Los Altos History Museum as it hosts an event honoring the Catholic tradition and Mexican heritage of Juana Briones, the subject of the museum’s current exhibition through March 31, 2019.

Inspired by Juana: La Dona de la Frontera, Dia de los Reyes Magos is a celebration of Three Kings Day, or Feast of the Epiphany, “Many Mexican families, both in Mexico and the U.S., celebrate Three Kings Day, marking the end of the twelve days of Christmas and the revelation of Jesus Christ as the Son of God and Son of Man,” said exhibit co-curator Dr. Perlita Dicochea.

“The wise men—Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar—took a symbolic journey on camel back following the Star of David to meet the newborn king. They brought with them gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Every January 6th, the three kings, or wise men, leave gifts for children inside and around their shoes, as well as hay or grass for their camels.”

The Los Altos History Museum will join the tradition by serving traditional Rosca de Reyes, a wreath of sweet bread eaten only on this occasion, and offering ongoing children’s activities.

Tickets and Information

Free admission

650-948-9427, ext.14

losaltoshistory.org

Los Altos History Museum

51 South San Antonio Road in Los Altos

Photo courtesy of Los Altos History Museum (see below)

Deja Vu: Frost/Nixon Visit Mountain View

January 16 through February 10

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will kick off the new year with the Tony and Olivier Award nominated drama Frost/Nixon. Written by Golden Globe winner Peter Morgan (creator of Netflix’s The Crown), Frost/Nixon is a riveting political prizefight where the cameras roll, the truth spins, and it becomes clear that he who controls the medium controls the message.

With America caught in the riptides of Watergate and Vietnam, the former leader of the free world and a lightweight British talk-show host clash in a legendary series of TV interviews that will determine the President’s legacy forever.

TheatreWorks has assembled a stellar cast for this production, featuring Jeremy Webb as British talk show host David Frost and Allen McCullough as former president Richard Milhous Nixon, both making their TheatreWorks debuts.Created and depicting an era long time ago, the history repeats itself at present time. Or does it? You need to see this amazingly written and acted play to reach your own opinion.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $40 to $100

650-463-1960

theatreworks.org

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street in Mountain View

Photo courtesy of TheatreWorks



Harlem Globetrotters Touring the Bay Area

January 12 & 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Oakland

January 20 at 1 p.m.& 21 at Noon in San Jose



The Harlem Globetrotters are on their way to Oakland and to San Jose! Catch weekend shows at Oracle Arena in Oakland and SAP Center in San Jose as these amazingly entertaining basketball virtuosos will do the impossible even the Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry can only dream about.

“The Harlem Globetrotters are back in the Bay Area with their unique blend of athleticism and comedy so thrilling that it’s impossible to know what they will do next” – New York Times. Wear your sneakers as the tour offers lots of fun fan activities involvements.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $20 to $185

Purchase tickets by visiting ticketmaster.com

Oracle Arena

7000 Coliseum Way In Oakland

SAP Center

525 West Santa Clara Street in San Jose

Photos courtesy of Harlem Globetrotters

Jewels of the Maharajahs on View at the Legion of Honor Museum

Now through February 24, 2019

Jewels as dazzling as the stories behind them will enrich your visit to San Francisco’s Legion of Honor Museum with its most staining and sparkling exhibit of the Maharajahs jewels from the Al Thani collection.

The East meets West: This exhibition explores the cultures and material exchanges between India and Europe through jewelry and precious objects ranging from the 17th century to the present time.

Over 150 pieces made in India or Europe are associated with Mughal emperors, maharajahs and their courts and were worn on special ceremonial occasions. Diamonds were and definitely are the stars of this exhibit.

And that’s why you will see me at the museum’s showing. Gender plays a significant role in this exhibition as, contrary to Western expectations, the most splendid jewelry was supplied exclusively for the male rulers of India.

Furthermore, great pieces of jewelry conceived to adorn the queens of Europe, such as Catherine the Great of Russia or Empress Eugenie of France, could be happily worn by male maharajahs in India.

Take the opportunity while visiting this exhibit to take a walk on the grounds of the museum which offer the most spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco.

And if you visit on a weekend – the museum offers wonderful organ concerts which are included in the price of admission.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $13 to $28

415-750-3600

legionofhonor.famsf.org

Legion of Honor Museum

100, 34th Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the Legion of Honor Museum