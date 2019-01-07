Court hearing in Kevin Spacey court case set for March 4

Washington, Jan 7 (EFE).- The next court date for actor Kevin Spacey – charged with sexually attacking an 18-year-old male in 2016 at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar – will be held on March 4, the court hearing the case announced Monday.

Judge Thomas Barrett ruled that Spacey does not have to appear at the March hearing, thus granting a request made by the actor’s attorneys.

Spacey is expected to plead not guilty to the charge of felony indecent assault and battery after his lawyers in December presented legal documents in a Massachusetts court announcing that the actor would not acknowledge guilt in the matter.

The case stems from a July 2016 incident in which one of the waiters at Nantucket’s Club Car allegedly allegedly was attacked by the famous actor.

According to the young man’s complaint, he lied to Spacey about his age, assuring him that he was 23, and began to chat with the actor in a friendly way.

The waiter told local police that Spacey bought him several alcoholic drinks – although the minimum age in Massachusetts for consuming alcohol is 21 – spoke to him about the size of his penis and insisted several times that the young man come to his home.

Later, Spacey allegedly caressed the waiter’s thigh, unfastened his pants and stroked his penis for about three minutes, according to the accusation.

The young man posted a recording of part of the alleged sexual contact on the Spapchat social network and sent the video to his girlfriend, which authorities later verified.

After winning two Oscars for “The Usual Suspects” (1995) and “American Beauty (1999) and long being considered one of the best actors of his generation, Spacey saw his career crash and burn as a result of the seriousness of the many accusations against him, which include dozens of complaints of sexual harassment and abuse.