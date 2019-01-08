Firm presents machine to homebrew beer using capsules

Las Vegas, Jan 7 (EFE).- South Korean multinational LG on Monday presented a machine that allows users to brew different varieties of beer at home using capsules.



The LB HomeBrew machine was displayed during the CES 2019 consumer electronics fair currently being held in Las Vegas, and the company said that the device can handle the entire range of activities in the beer production process, from fermentation to carbonizacion and aging.



The capsules contain malt, yeast, hops and other ingredients for taste and the machine takes two weeks to complete the process from the time the user selects the type of beer they want to the production of five liters (1.32 gallons) of the beverage.



When the production process is finished, the apparatus cleans itself before beginning the next brewing cycle.

Simultaneously, mobile device app allows users to monitor the process, informing them when the beer is ready to be consumed.



The types of beer currently available for the LB HomeBrew are American IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, Belgian-style wheat beer and Czech Pilsener, and the capsules are produced by the British firm Muntons.



During the presentation on Monday, LG did not specify the precise date on which the device will be on the market or the price at which it will be sold.