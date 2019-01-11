Lopez Obrador announces new aid program for the disabled

Mexico City, Jan 11 (EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday a new program of aid for disabled persons, aimed at caring for the most vulnerable with the least access to healthcare and education.

The program, he said, will have a budget of 8.5 billion pesos ($444.5 million) and will benefit 1 million disabled and mainly indigenous people.

Social Development Secretary Maria Luisa Albores said that in Mexico there are 7 million disabled people, of whom 3 million are senior citizens and 4 million are children, teens and adults.

For that reason the program will focus on the indigenous population and children.

Lopez Obrador is traveling Friday to the Tlapa municipality in Guerrero state to make a formal presentation of the program.

He announced that next Sunday he will present the program of aid for 8 million seniors, whose pensions will be doubled to 1,200 pesos ($62.7) a month.

The president also recalled that next Thursday the Young People Building the Future program will get started, which will hire some 2.6 million youths as apprentices, with an overall investment of $44 billion pesos ($2.3 billion).

At the same time, the president announced that this year will be dedicated to commemorating the historic deeds of Emiliano Zapata, and all government stationery will bear his name.

Present at the event was Jorge Zapata Gonzalez, grandson of Gen. Emiliano Zapata, who expressed his support for Lopez Obrador.

“This isn’t an easy job that can be done by one man alone,” he told the president. “The Zapatistas are with you. Count on us.”