The new GMC Sierra 1500

The new GMC Sierra 1500 light pickups remain unchanged from 2017. Like its same-but-for-styling General Motors brand cousin, the Chevrolet Silverado, the Sierra doesn’t need to change often to keep its place among the top-selling trucks — and even top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

The Sierra is the fourth best-selling pickup truck in the U.S., following Ford ‘s F-150 perennial sales leader, the second-place Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles RAM pickups. Pre-emptively answering a common question, even if you add the Silverado (574,876) and Sierra’s (221,680) 2016 sales figures, the combined 796,556 trucks falls short of the F-150’s 820,799 sales in the same year.

INTERIOR

The Next Generation Sierra pickup elevates the driving experience with comfortable seating that offers a taller, more commanding view, and purposeful technology.

EXTERIOR

The redesigned Next Generation Sierra stands out against all other pickups with bolder, more powerful proportions that create a commanding stance.

Tech features

Various technologies serve Sierra buyers via handling and trailering, infotainment and connectivity, and safety and driver assist features.

StabiliTrak with traction control, antilock brakes, and hill start assist boosts driver confidence and control. Electronic trailer sway control does its part to keep trailering and hauling boring and sedate, just the way you want it — high drama on the interstate when pulling several thousand pounds is seldom enjoyable and can end badly. Sway control can quell towing drama before it begins to build.

GMC’s Infotainment System, available in different levels depending on trim and option selections, combines entertainment, phone, text, and other communications connectivity, as well as on-the-road navigation and OnStar services. The 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot available with SLE trims and above connects up to seven devices to the internet. The MyGMC mobile app allows you to control the Sierra remotely, find its current location, manage the mobile hot spot, and monitor vehicle systems.

The Rear Seat Reminder uses audible and visual reminders after a second-row door is opened and closed just before or during a trip. The unspoken purpose of rear seat monitoring is to prevent people from forgetting and leaving behind children or pets in the back seat, but it also can save groceries from spoiling or electronics from being stolen.

Like all new GMCs and Chcvys, the Sierra gets GM’s Teen Driver system. The Sierra can be configured to operate within specified parameters using Teen Driver and will report via smartphone on incidents such as speeding and alerts that took place while the teenager, or whoever the system was programmed for, was driving.

The trial-basis GM OnStar suite on most Sierras includes automatic crash response, turn-by-turn navigation, roadside assistance, emergency service links, and remote door unlocking.

Driver-assistance technologies for the Sierra, most of which are available as options or in option packages, include Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam automatic headlamp high-beam control. Forward Collision Alert, a Safety Alert Seat that alerts with gentle vibrations, and Front and Rear Park Assist are also available. All Sierras have rear vision cameras.

Engines and transmissions

Three engines are available with specific Sierra trims — one V6 and two V8s. All three engines have aluminum blocks, active fuel management, direct fuel injection, and variable valve timing. In each case, the engine also determines the transmission. The V6 is paired with a six-speed, electronically controlled automatic transmission with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Both V8s use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The standard engine with the base Sierra 1500 and one-step upgraded 1500 SLE is a 285-horsepower 4.3-liter EcoTec3 V6. The Flex-Fuel-capable V6 produces a moderate 305 pound-feet of torque at 3,900 rpm.

The Sierra 1500 SLT and Denali trims have a 355-hp 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine as standard equipment. This V8, also Flex-Fuel capable, create a maximum 383 lb-ft at 4,100 rpm but has more than 300 lb-ft of torque immediately available from 2,000 to 5,600 rpm, a wide powerband useful for most cargo loads and towing weights.