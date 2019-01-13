Thompson shines as Warriors crush Bulls 146-109

Oakland, USA, Jan 11 (EE).- Klay Thompson scored 30 points, including seven three-pointers, on Friday to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 146-109.



Stephen Curry had 28 points for the Warriors, including five three-pointers, while Kevin Durant scored 22 points.



This was the third straight victory for the Warriors, who have a 28-14 record this season and lead the Pacific Division.



The Bulls, who suffered their sixth loss in a row, conceded a double-digit lead after 2:19 and never managed to get it down to single digits again.



Zach Lavine top-scored with 29 points for Chicago, who are languishing in 4th place in the Central Division with a 10-32 record.



Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney scored 16 and 12 points respectively for the Bulls.