Thompson shines as Warriors crush Bulls 146-109

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) dunks the ball for two points as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) looks on during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 11 January 2019.
Oakland, USA, Jan 11 (EE).- Klay Thompson scored 30 points, including seven three-pointers, on Friday to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 146-109.
Stephen Curry had 28 points for the Warriors, including five three-pointers, while Kevin Durant scored 22 points.
This was the third straight victory for the Warriors, who have a 28-14 record this season and lead the Pacific Division.
The Bulls, who suffered their sixth loss in a row, conceded a double-digit lead after 2:19 and never managed to get it down to single digits again.
Zach Lavine top-scored with 29 points for Chicago, who are languishing in 4th place in the Central Division with a 10-32 record.
Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney scored 16 and 12 points respectively for the Bulls.
