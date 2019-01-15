Trump serves football team Burger King and McDonald’s at White House

Washington DC, Jan 14 (EFE).- The President of the United States welcomed the recently crowned national college football champions The Clemson Tigers, from South Carolina, to the White House on Monday with some 1,000 hamburgers ordered from Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s fast food outlets.

Donald Trump said that he ordered about “1,000 burgers” for them, all from American companies: Burger King, Wendy’s and McDonald’s, at the official reception of the brand-new college champions.

Trump explained that he had to order fast food because of the lack of staff at the White House due to the partial closure of the US Administration, which entered its fourth week on Monday.

In a note, the presidential office said Trump wanted to organize a “little fun” to celebrate the Clemson Tigers title, so he decided to “personally pay” for the fast food.

“So, I had a choice,” President Trump said to the Tigers. “Do we have no food for you? Or do we give you some quick little salad that the First Lady (Melania Trump) will make along with the second lady (Karen Pence). They will make some salads. And I said you guys aren’t into salads,” instead he sent out for 1,000 hamburgers.

The president thus received the Clemson Tigers, a team that last week completed a historic comeback that allowed them to beat the Crimson Tide of Alabama 35-31 in the grand final of college football.

Unlike other teams that have been crowned champions of their respective sports and then canceled their visits to the White House, such as the winners of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors, or the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tigers of Clemson chose to attend the appointment with Trump.