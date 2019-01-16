Hundreds of Honduran migrants cross border into Guatemala

Agua Caliente, Honduras, Jan 15 (EFE).- Some 500 Hondurans belonging to the caravan of migrants that started on Monday crossed the border with Guatemala on Tuesday and plan to continue through that territory on their way to the United States.



The Honduran migrants, including several minors, passed the Agua Caliente border crossing on Tuesday and are heading towards Esquipulas, eastern Guatemala.



Efe was able to verify that after several hours stranded at the border crossing, which is guarded by Honduran police, the migrants began to walk and entered the territory of Guatemala.



A few kilometers from the border point, they were held by agents of the Guatemalan National Civil Police, according to images broadcast on Honduran television.



Honduran authorities have taken extreme measures to control migration at the Agua Caliente crossing, where at least 60 minors have been detained.



On Monday, about 1,000 Hondurans, divided into two groups of men, women and children, left the city of San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras with the idea of reaching Mexico and then the United States.



The first group is the one that has already arrived in Agua Caliente, while the second, another some 500 people, are crossing the territory of their country on foot, by bus or in private vehicles and trucks, with the idea of reaching the border with Guatemala.



They all claim to leave their country for security reasons and in search of better living conditions.