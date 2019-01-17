Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Board Encourages the Public to Nominate Their Heroes

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. – The Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Board (SCCBHB) is seeking nominations for the 8th annual Community Heroes Awards to recognize community members who have made an extraordinary difference in the lives of people with behavioral health challenges. The nomination deadline has been extended until February 28, 2019. Awards recipients will be recognized at the 8th annual SCCBHB Community Behavioral Health Heroes Awards Luncheon on May 1st, 2019

The Behavioral Health Board hosts a Community Heroes Awards Luncheon every year to recognize individuals and organizations within our county who have demonstrated exemplary service to county residents suffering from the effects of mental illness,” said Gary Miles, Chair of the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Board. “Those heroes are around us; they are community members, professional service providers, law enforcement officers and agencies, and they could also be our family members.”

Two new categories have been added to the nomination this time. The Behavioral Health Board will recognize a total of 11 heroes, one in each of the following categories:

Agency: An agency whose services for individuals with a behavioral health challenges condition is consumer and family focused, professional, caring, compassionate, and innovative. The agency goes beyond the standard services/treatment and truly seeks to improve a client’s/consumer’s quality of life.

Consumers/Clients: An individual who has received behavioral health services and has demonstrated impressive personal achievements and has provided hope, inspiration or knowledge to others facing similar challenges.

Educator: A professional educator who has taken the extra steps in providing behavioral health services by going beyond their job description. May be an instructor, behavioral health professional, coach, counselor, etc.

Elected Official: A current elected official who has provided exemplary service in advocating for those with behavioral health challenges and/or working to eliminate the stigma and stereotypes that surround these diseases.

Faith-Based: A faith-based organization that has provided extraordinary services, including community support activities.

Family Member: An individual who has a family member receiving behavioral health services and who has contributed to improving the lives of families affected by behavioral health challenges through advocacy, programs, or activities that reach beyond their own family circumstances to have an impact on the community and/or service delivery system.

Mover and Shaker: A person who has recognized critical behavioral health needs in the greater community and has created and promoted collaborative innovative initiatives to serve those in need.

Young Mover and Shaker (new category): A person under the age of 26 who has recognized critical behavioral health needs in the greater community and has created and promoted collaborative innovative initiatives that serve those in need.

Media (new category): A Media Community Hero provides helpful information through news outlets, guiding people to appropriate mental health resources. In their coverage/reporting, they successfully follow the national recommendations and guidelines for reporting on suicide.

Program: A behavioral health program that provides unique services that have had an extraordinary impact on consumers, family members and community.

Volunteer: An individual who has made an impact on the behavioral health community and is not compensated monetarily for their efforts.

The criteria for consideration of an award includes demonstrating a commitment in the selected category, inspiring others to believe they can make a difference, engaging community members, and bridging differences among communities. Past honorees have included CEO’s, civic leaders who are now in elected office, educators from our local colleges and universities, and everyday heroes who volunteer or go the extra mile in their service. Board members and their families are not eligible for nominations; nominations should be based on recent activity, but may recognize a long-term activity or service. Awards are limited to nominees who either reside in or provide services in Santa Clara County.

“We look forward to hosting the awards ceremony in May to honor our heroes,” said Gary Miles. “We encourage the community to nominate outstanding individuals and join us when we recognize their extraordinary contributions.”

Honorees will be recognized at the 8th annual SCCBHB Community Behavioral Health Heroes Awards Luncheon on May 1st, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Three Flames Restaurant, 1547 Meridian Ave., San Jose.