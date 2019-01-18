Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

2019 NHL All Star Weekend in San Jose

January 24 through January 27

Get ready for the most exciting and fun event in the world! First time to be held in San Jose since 1997 (and I was there!) the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is the League’s mid-season showcase of the best players in the National Hockey League (NHL) and in the world. If you love hockey like I love hockey and you are a true devoted fan of this championship sport on ice (did I tell you the word “fan” comes from the word fan-atic?) – this thrilling weekend of fabulous and amazing fan festivities, is definitely for you.

The San Jose Sharks, our local and beloved hockey team, will be well represented by the team’s superstars Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson as the host team of the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game at SAP Center in downtown San Jose.

The fantastic weekend includes the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills, a meet and greet by SJ Sharkie, the most famous and the most attractive mascot in the league, ogle and take a photo with the NHL Stanley Cup® the greatest championship trophy in all of sports, at a rare, public appearance in the Rotunda at San Jose City Hall on Tuesday January. 22 between Noon – 4 p.m.

And did I mention the weekend’s piece de resistance – The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game on January 26? Wear teal colors in support of the San Jose Sharks, our favorite host team and have a lot of fun! The 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills Competition to be held at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, January 25 at 6 p.m.

The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game to be held at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, January 26 at 5 p.m.; The 2019 NHL Fan Fair to be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center from Thursday, January 24 though Sunday January, 27.

Fans unable to see the Stanley Cup® at San Jose City Hall will have an additional opportunity to see it at the 2019 NHL Fan Fair™, where it will be on display throughout the weekend.

The 2019 NHL Fan Fair™ will be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in Exhibit Hall 1. See you there! And Go Sharks! Please bring the winning Stanley Cup to the city we all love.

Tickets and Information

2019 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend,

nhl.com/fans/all-star/fan-fair

SAP Center is located at 525 W. Santa Clara Street

San Jose City Hall is located at 200 East Santa Clara Street between Fourth and Sixth Streets in downtown San Jose

San Jose McEnery Convention Center is located at 150 W. Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose

Photos courtesy of 2019 NHL All Stars

Traditional Mexican Music by Flor de Toloache & Villalobos Brothers

January 31 at 7:30 pm

Latin Grammy-winning mariachi band Flor de Toloache and acclaimed Mexican musical group the Villalobos Brothers are bringing a lively celebration of Mexican music and culture to the architecturally stunning Hammer Theatre, performance venue operated by San Jose State University.

New York City’s first and only all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache delights audiences around the world with its enlightened interpretation of traditional mariachi instruments. Founded in 2008, Flor de Toloache – the original trio reminiscent of early mariachi groups complete with a harp, violin, and vihuela, has since expanded to a full mariachi ensemble.

The diverse cultural backgrounds of its group members give Flor de Toloache its unique flavor and sound, with musicians hailing from Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Australia, Colombia, Germany, Italy, and the United States. Enjoy Flor de Toloache’s versatile and fresh take on the traditional sounds of Mexico as it pushes the boundaries of the genre and brings mariachi music to new audiences.

Considered one of the today’s leading contemporary Mexican ensembles, the Villalobos Brothers who recently performed with the San Francisco symphony, masterfully blend Mexican folk music with jazz and classical music. Growing up in Xalapa, Mexico, the Villalobos Brothers (Ernesto, Alberto, and Luis) spent their childhood listening to their grandmother Cristina Vásquez sing traditional songs while accompanying herself on the guitar and accordion.

Classically trained as violinists, the brothers learned to sing and play other instruments, including piano and guitar. Since adding Artistic Director and guitarist Humberto Flores, drummer Rosa Avila, and bassist Leo Sherman to their ensemble, the group has performed worldwide, won numerous accolades, and was chosen as Artist in Residence at Lincoln Center in New York.

Delivering a powerful message of love, brotherhood, and social justice by masterfully blending elements of jazz, rock, classical, and Mexican folk, the Villalobos Brothers use their violins and voices to redefine contemporary Mexican music.

The two bands will come together to deliver a night filled with gorgeous and energetic takes on the time-honored sounds of Mexico. Ladies, you are welcome to wear your colorful dresses or the national costumes, and gentlemen – sombrero hats are OK, provided you will kindly remove them during the fabulous concert, unless you are sitting in the back row.

Dancing in the isles is not allowed during the performance but you may showcase your thrilling dancing moves during the intermission.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $35 to $45

(408) 924-8501

hammertheatre.com

The Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio in downtown San Jose.

Photos courtesy of Hammer Theatre

A Wedding Showcase Cruise Around The Bay

January 26, 4 PM to 7:30 p.m.

Now that the proposal is done and she said “Yes” while admiring the glamorous and sparkling engagement ring on her finger, the next question is where to? Say “I do” on the luxury Hornblower yacht while sailing around the San Francisco Bay.

Come aboard to see what your special occasion could be or should be.Enjoy the dining, drinks and dancing with special vendor introductions as you sail past the city skyline, Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, Sausalito and more.

Each guest will receive a welcome goodie bag, $500 design dollars to be used towards your event, and will have a chance to win a brunch cruise for 10 people! Some may consider combining the wedding ceremony with a honeymoon made in heaven right on this yacht sailing around the Bay.

You may save an aniline flight expense and buy yourself a brand new his and her Tesla. Congrats! .

Tickets and Information

Price: $25

415-660-9567

hornblower.com/SanFrancisco

Hornblower Cruises & Events,

Pier 3 Hornblower Landing in San Francisco,

Photo courtesy of Hornblower Cruises

Reunion – Jazz All-Stars

January 25, at 8 p.m. Flint Center for Performing Arts in Cupertino

January 26, at 8 p.m. Fox Theatre in Redwood City

“Be prepared to be blown away” – All About Jazz. Do I need to say more? This is a double fantasy evenings for the music aficionados of classics and those who love jazz. And as in my case: I enjoy both. And so will you as David Benoit, Taylor Eigst, Dan and Chris Brubeck, the extraordinary jazz virtuoso join the legendary Peninsula Symphony Orchestra under the brilliant baton of Maestro Mitchell Sardou Klein for two spectacular concerts in Cupertino and in Redwood City. These All-Star special events include Blue Rondo, Take Five (made famous by the late genius Dave Brubeck), Napa Crossroads, Letter to Evan, plus Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture.

Performances not to be missed! On a personal note I met Taylor Eigsti at a concert in San Jose when he was 10 years old. He came a long way, baby.

Now the native of Menlo Park, is 34 years old, and is a world renowned American jazz pianist and composer who performs all over he world and records with the most famous musicians. Taylor is also a faculty member at the Stanford Jazz Workshop at Stanford University.

I am looking forward to hear and meet him in person again. Doubt he remembers me, but he definitely left a lasting impression on me.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $10 to $75

650-941-5291

peninsulasymphony.org

Photo of Taylor Eigsti courtesy of Peninsula Symphony