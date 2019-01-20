Uruguay’s Electric Factory helps parents read stories to kids

Montevideo, Jan 20 (EFE).- Electric Factory, a Uruguayan company, will launch this year on the international market Read to Me, a prizewinner at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the Connecting People category, where it competed against the likes of Microsoft, Airbnb and Google.



The device created by the company is an interactive projector designed to improve ties between parents and their children through storytelling.



With Read to Me, children have a different experience – at the same time they listen to parents read a story they see live and instant visuals, since the device, once downloaded the story to be told, projects the relevant pictures and videos when the adult speaks a key word.



In that way, the company seeks to turn the classic storybook into “a multisensory experience,” Electric Factory General Manager Andres Guarino said in an interview with EFE on Jan. 17.



“This is non-invasive technology that improves the experience, complements it and makes memorable this tie between the storytelling parent and the child, and in which magic occurs when the two share this wonderful moment,” Guarino said.



Read to Me is just one of the many projects in the works at Electric Factory, since the brand’s goal is to make its place in the world through innovation, technology and creativity.



The company, which though based in Uruguay has headquarters in several parts of the world including Argentina, Chile and the United States, has spent 15 years seeking to solve problems for companies in all sectors, such as drugstores and banks, among others.