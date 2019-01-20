Warriors rout Clippers for seventh straight win

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (EFE).- The Golden State Warriors extended their current winning streak to seven games with a 112-94 road victory here over the Los Angeles Clippers.



Superstar point guard Stephen Curry led the way on Friday night at Staples Center for the two-time defending NBA champions (32-14), who have taken over first place in the Western Conference standings with their recent strong run of form.



Golden State held a slim 52-51 lead at halftime but increased that advantage to 81-72 at the end of the third quarter thanks to a 14-point outburst by Curry.



The Warriors then effectively put the game out of reach with a 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, with center DeMarcus Cousins connecting on two 3-point shots and star substitute Andre Iguodala making another bucket from long range over that decisive stretch.



Cousins, who started the contest and finished with 14 points in just 15 minutes of action, was playing his first game since rupturing his left Achilles tendon on Jan. 26, 2018, as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.



The return of Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, figures to make an already dominant Warriors team even more formidable.



Kevin Durant, who has been Golden State’s biggest weapon since joining the team prior to the start of the 2016-2017 season, added 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting in Friday night’s comfortable victory.



Tobias Harris scored a team-high 28 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 for the Clippers (24-21), who lost their fifth straight game.