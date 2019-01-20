Women, supporters, march across the USA protesting against Trump

Washington DC, Jan 19 (EFE).- Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in Washington DC and in nearly 300 other US cities in the so-called Women’s March to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and “to be on the right side of history,” as one participant put it.



“The situation is getting worse in the country and we have a president who despises people and makes fun of them. We came to this march because we want to be on the right side of history,” Whitney James, 34, a participant in the protest, told Efe.



James traveled with her mother, Karen, 60, from Michigan to take part in the protest in the capital, where demonstrators of all ages and races, mostly women, as well as some men, gathered.



The march took place in a festive, yet vindictive, atmosphere in the heart of Washington, where it spread across Freedom Square, where the organization set up a stage and along Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects the White House to the Capitol, and other surrounding streets.



This was the first time Whitney and Karen James attended the demonstration, which now is in its third year since 2017.



“I participate for my nieces and for women’s rights,” Whitney said, while her mother immediately added: “Everything is getting crazier, we need a change, a new leader, a new government, a total remodeling of the Executive.”



Many of the participants wore pink wool hats, which also helped protect them from the cold in the streets of the capital.



The demonstrators carried posters with the most varied messages, such as “Take care of your own uterus,” “We demand equality for all,” and “Without Hermione, Harry (Potter) would have died in Book 1,” among others.



Washington was not the only place in the United States that hosting this demonstration, other large ones were held in New York and Los Angeles.



In the case of New York, the protest split into two rival demonstrations after a clash between the leaders of the movement over accusations of anti-Semitism against some leaders of the national movement, which has led to the distancing of Jewish organizations and other groups.



The first Women’s March was held one day after Trump was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2017.