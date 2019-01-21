Prominent Democratic senator announces bid for presidency

Washington, Jan 21 (EFE).- Sen. Kamala Harris, an African-American woman and prominent Democrat representing California, said Monday she will be running for president of the United States.



Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney and erstwhile California attorney general, joins a Democratic field that already includes two other senators – Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York – and a former US Housing and Urban Development secretary, Julian Castro.



Harris, one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, made the announcement in a video uploaded to Twitter that made no mention of the Republican head of state.



“Truth, Justice, Decency, Equality, Freedom, Democracy. These aren’t just words. They’re the values we as Americans cherish, and they’re all on the line now,” she says.



“The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values. That’s why I’m running for president of the United States.”



In the video, Harris also unveiled her campaign’s slogan: “For the People.”



Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont are other big names expected to announce their bids for the Democratic nomination in the coming weeks and months.