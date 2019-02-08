Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The 2019 “Hearts in San Francisco” Original Sculptures

February 13th at 6:30 p.m.at Pier 48

This night belongs to the big-hearted donors, amazingly creative artists and generous sponsors as they share their vision and their heartfelt compassion focused on mental health care and their vision of health care in our community.

This is a celebration of gratitude and hope for healing that Zuckerberg San Francisco General provides every day.

The evening’s activities include cocktail reception, seated dinner, post dinner reception with desserts and live musical performance by Geographer and DJ Saint Patrick.

Special Guest Speaker is Patrick J. Kennedy, former Congressman and Mental Health Advocate.

Select Hearts will be available for sale via auction.

Heroes&Hearts Event on February 15 at Oracle Park in San Francisco will benefit San Francisco General Hospital Foundation and the hospital’s trauma center.

Entrance via Portwalk off 3rd Street.

Select heart sculptures from the iconic 2019 Hearts in San Francisco collection–the 15th Anniversary series–will be available for purchase through a charity auction on eBay.

For more information visit HeartsinSF.org

Photo courtesy of Hearts in SF

Brilliant Russian Pianist Vyacheslav Gryaznov is Returning to San Jose!

February 10, at 2:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand following his smashing success here in 2016 West Coast debut, Gryaznov, the Steinway Society’s virtuoso pianist is triumphantly returning to San Jose as the winner of a number of prestigious international awards while performing to a lavish acclaim at Berlin Philharmonic Concert Hall and at the New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall, among others.

His piano transcriptions have skyrocketed to the top 10 piano music list of Schott Publishing, a world leader in sheet music sales. Vyacheslav Gryaznov will perform two of his transcriptions of Rachmaninoff’s Ten Preludes, Op. 23 and Rachmaninoff’s Six Moments Musicaux, Op.16. And hopefully following your enthusiastic and thunderous applause and standing ovation, which he garners all over the world, Gryaznov I am sure will gift us with his additional piano playing wizardry.

Maybe Chopin or Tchaikovsky? You’ll have to attend this amazing concert to hear more of his virtuosity and tell me all about it. Don’t miss a pre-concert lecture at 1:45 p.m. and a Meet and Greet the-Artist following the piano recital. What a fabulous treat! Steinway Society – is the Bay Area’s non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its 24th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and art lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education.

Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring a number of international award-winning pianists, as well as offering an active school program of classical music.

Tickets and Information

Prices range form $40 to $60

Senior/Student Discounts Available

408-990-0872

steinwaysociety.com

Trianon Theatre

72 North 5th Street in San Jose

Free parking across from the theatre

Photo courtesy of Steinway Society

Have Fun with Fans at Sonoma County’s Hand Fan Museum

If you like fans like I like fans – this museum is for you! Every society has used a hand fan of some sort, from palm fronds or feathers to hand-painted or jewel-encrusted works of art. Fans were used in fashion, religion, battle and ceremonies.

They tell the stories and histories of the cultures and individuals who used them. And if you saw a recent San Francisco Ballet’s production of the magically choreographed and exquisitely danced “Don Quixote” ballet you must have noticed a lot of gorgeous fans used as props.

Displaying both as a permanent collection and a rotating exhibit, this museum is the first nationwide dedicated solely to hand fans from around the world.

Why there is even a language devoted exclusively to the hand fan as fans tell the stories and histories of the cultures and individuals who used them. Art, culture, geography and history – all in the palm of your hand.

No need to travel to Spain or China, as some of the colorful and most beautiful fans are available for sale at the museum’s gift shop.

Have fun with fans and make it a weekend getaway to the stunningly scenic Sonoma’s Wine County, only one hour drive from San Francisco.

While in Healdsburg don’t forget to visit the Russian River Rose Company. Sip some aromatic rose tea, smell the roses and bring home some of their home made rose flavored perfumes.

Tickets and Information

Free admission, but donations are welcome

707-431-2500

thehandfanmuseum.org

The Hand Fan Museum

309 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg

Russian River Rose Company

1685 Magnolia Drive in Healdsburg

www.Russian-river-rose.com

707-433-7455

Free admission

Photo courtesy of The Hand Fan Museum

The 52nd California International Antiquarian Book Fair

February 8 through February 10

Nearly 200 booksellers from around the world representing rare books from over 20 countries will gather in Oakland for the the 52nd California International Antiquarian Book Fair (CIABF) creating a book readers and the book lovers paradise.

From the wonderful to the weird – the fair which is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most prestigious exhibitions of antiquarian books, will feature thousands of books and other treasured collections.

A rich selection of manuscripts, early American and European literature, modern first editions, children’s books, maps and autographs, as well as antiquarian books on history, science, law, architecture, cooking, wine and a wide range of other topics.

Need I say more? Enjoy and be awestruck by the magnitude of this very special gathering. Bring your friends, kids and grandkids – reading is an international pastime we all enjoy and pass it along to our youngsters. And the great news: students are admitted free with valid students ID.

Tickets and Information

$25 for Friday Opening Day;

$15 for Saturday or Sunday

Ticket allows re-entry all weekend

415- 919-9220

cabookfair.com

Oakland Marriott City Center

1001 Broadway in Oakland

Image courtesy of CIABF