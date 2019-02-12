Trump dice que “depende de los demócratas” que Gobierno se paralice de nuevo

Washington, 11 feb (EFE).- El presidente, Donald Trump, opinó hoy que “depende de los demócratas” que este fin de semana se paralice de nuevo la Administración federal por falta de fondos, al iniciar una visita a la frontera con México para continuar con su campaña a favor de la construcción de un muro en ese límite.



“Depende de los demócratas”, dijo Trump a los periodistas en la Casa Blanca, al ser preguntado sobre si volverá a haber un cierre parcial de la Administración a finales de esta semana.



Este viernes expira la legislación que dotó temporalmente de fondos al Gobierno a finales de enero, y que puso fin a una paralización de 35 días de numerosas actividades de la Administración debido al desacuerdo en torno a la financiación del muro que Trump quiere construir en la frontera con México.



Un comité bipartidista con miembros de la Cámara Baja y del Senado lleva dos semanas negociando para llegar a un acuerdo sobre inmigración que pueda adherirse a un nuevo presupuesto, y evitar así que se repita la parálisis parcial.



En ese clima político, Trump se desplazó este lunes hacia la ciudad fronteriza de El Paso (Texas) para ofrecer su primer mitin de este año, mientras que el excongresista demócrata Beto O’Rourke prepara un acto alternativo en la urbe a la misma hora.



“Vamos a El Paso. Tenemos una fila (de gente que quiere entrar al mitin) que ya es muy larga. Y tengo entendido que nuestra competencia también tiene una fila, pero es una fila pequeña, diminuta”, aseguró el mandatario.



Trump arremetió contra un plan de los demócratas para limitar el número de camas que el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, en inglés) puede mantener en sus centros de detención.



“No solo no quieren darnos dinero para el muro, tampoco quieren darnos el espacio para detener a asesinos, criminales, narcotraficantes y traficantes de personas”, sentenció Trump.



El Gobierno de Trump pidió el mes pasado 4.200 millones de dólares al Congreso para apoyar el mantenimiento de 52.000 camas en sus centros de detención de inmigrantes, un notable aumento respecto a las alrededor de 40.000 actuales.



Los demócratas creen que, con ese aumento, ICE busca detener también a indocumentados sin historial criminal, y quieren usar las negociaciones para establecer un límite de 35.520 camas para el resto de este año fiscal, entre ellas un máximo de 16.500 para los detenidos dentro del país.



El subdirector en funciones de ICE, Matt Albence, advirtió de que recortar los fondos para los centros de detención de su agencia sería “extremadamente dañino para la seguridad pública del país”.



En una conferencia de prensa telefónica, Albence confirmó que ICE mantiene detenidos a unos “20.000 o 22.000” indocumentados que fueron captados en el interior del país, “la mayoría con historial criminal”, y denunció que un recorte de fondos obligaría a su agencia a “liberar” a algunos de ellos.

Trump says that it’s up to the Democrats if government shuts down again

Washington DC, Feb 11 (EFE).– The President of the United States, said Monday that it depends on the Democrats whether there will be a partial government shutdown again this weekend due to lack of funds, as he began a visit to the border with Mexico to continue his campaign in favor of the construction of a wall there.



“It’s up to the Democrats,” Donald Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if there will be another partial closure of the administration later this week.



On Feb. 15 the legislation expires that temporarily provided funds to the government at the end of January, which put an end to a 35-day shutdown of numerous government activities due to disagreement over the financing of the wall that Trump wants to build on the border with Mexico.



A bipartisan committee with members of the lower house and the Senate has been negotiating for two weeks to reach an agreement on immigration that can adhere to a new budget, thus avoiding a repeat of the partial paralysis.



In such political climate, Trump traveled to the border city of El Paso, Texas, on Monday to hold his first rally this year, while former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke prepares an alternative rally in the city at the same time.



“We’re going to El Paso… We have a line that is very long already… And I understand our competition’s got a line, too, but it’s a tiny, little line,” the president said.



Trump lambasted a Democrats’ plan to limit the number of beds Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can keep in their detention centers.



“Now it turns out not only don’t they want to give us money for the wall, they don’t want to give us the space to detain murderers, criminals, drug dealers, human smugglers,” Trump said.



Trump’s government last month asked Congress for $ 4.2 billion to support the maintenance of 52,000 beds in its immigrant detention centers, a notable increase from the current 40,000 beds.



Democrats believe that, with that increase, ICE is also trying to detain undocumented immigrants with no criminal record, and they want to use the current negotiations to set a limit of 35,520 beds for the rest of this fiscal year, including a maximum of 16,500 for US detainees.



ICE acting deputy director Matt Albence warned that cutting funds for the detention centers of his department would be “extremely damaging to public safety.”



In a telephone press conference, Albence confirmed that the ICE detained some “20,000 or 22,000” undocumented people, who were captured inside the country, the majority with a criminal record, and claimed that a cut of funds would force his department to “release” some of them.

