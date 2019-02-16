The new 2019 Ford Edge ST

The Ford Edge is getting a makeover for the 2019 model year — and along with it, a new trim. The Edge has earned an ST (or “Sport Technologies”) badge, which is used by Ford on sporty versions of existing cars. The Edge ST will be powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine, good for 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission option is an 8-speed automatic (an ST first) with paddle shifters and all-wheel drive standard. Until now, the only cars to wear the ST badge in the U.S. have been the Fiesta and the Focus — two of the most formidable hot hatches on the market. Giving a family-hauling crossover the ST treatment isn’t just a nice addition to an SUV lineup. It’s revolutionary.
Here’s why it’s such a big deal. Whether we like it or not, the future of practical performance cars is in crossovers. Let’s go over a brief timeline of practical performance cars, starting with the muscle car era of the 1960s (we could go back further, but we’d be here for a while). Many consider the 1964 Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car. It was a Pontiac Tempest, a mid-size car, with a V8 engine that was used in larger cars like the Bonneville. The rest of the American car industry quickly caught on. Stuff a full-size engine into a mid-size car, add a cool appearance package, give it a cool name and voila. Muscle car. A high-performance version of a regular car.
The muscle car era came to a rather abrupt end in the mid-1970s due to the oil crisis, with a few oddball muscle cars popping up since, like the Buick Grand National. It didn’t take too long for the car industry to figure out what would take up the mantle of muscle cars in bringing affordable driving excitement to the masses. It was the hot hatch. Born with cars like the Volkswagen GTI in the 1970s and still continuing today, hot hatchbacks are the muscle cars of their time — a performance car based on an existing platform that adds some extra fun and style to your commute. A properly tuned hot hatch can even make for a fun track toy while still serving as your daily driver.
Interior Features
Climate
Standard
Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Cabin Particulate Air Filter
Comfort and Convenience
Standard
Ambient Lighting
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise, secondary audio and 5-way controls
Front console with armrest, storage tray and two cupholders
Overhead console with holder for sunglasses
Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
Dual-illuminated vanity visor mirrors with sliding feature
Driver and Front-Passenger Seat Back Map Pockets
Cupholders (8)
Cargo Management System
Four 12-volt powerpoints
Power windows with one-touch-up/down driver’s side window feature
Power door locks with autolock feature
Front and rear map lights
Front and rear dome and cargo lamps Second Row Dome LED Lights
Battery Saver
Unique carpeted floor mats and Ford Performance Scuff Plates
Four Grab Handles
Cargo net
Liftgate assist handle
Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler
Memory feature for exterior mirrors
Compass
Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start
BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory
Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor®
Locking Glove Compartment
Outside Temperature Display
Cruise control
Perforated Leather Steering Wheel with City Silver Stitching and ST Logo
Lane-Keeping System
Aluminum Brake and Accelerator Pedal Covers
Two (2) Driver-configurable 4.2-inch LCD Displays in Cluster
Smart Charging USB ports (2)
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Universal garage door opener
Floor Liners, Front and Rear
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering
Wireless Charging Pad
Remote start system
Hands-Free, Foot-Activated Liftgate
Heated steering wheel
Enhanced Active Park Assist System with Parallel Parking, Park Out Assist, Reverse Perpendicular Parking, and Forward and Side Sensing Systems
Front 180-Degree Camera with Split View and Washer
110V/150W AC Power Outlet
Evasive Steering Assist
Entertainment Systems
Standard
SYNC® 3
FordPass Connect with Wifi Hotspot
B&O™ Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Audio input jack
SiriusXM™ Radio
Optional
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®
Interior Accesories
Standard
Door-Sill Scuff Plates, Front and Rear with Performance Logo
Optional
Dual-Headrest DVD Entertainment System
Seating
Standard
Reclining front bucket seats
Leather-Trimmed with Miko inserts
ST Bolstered Bucket with City Silver Stitching and Embossed ST Logo
10-way power driver’s seat
Heated front seats
Driver’s seat memory
60/40 Split-Fold-Flat and Reclining Bench with Fold-Down Armrest
Second Row EasyFold® Seat (rear-seat back release)
10-way power front passenger seat
Optional
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Exterior Features
Appearance
Standard
Gloss Black-Painted Mesh Grille with ST Logo
Auto High-beam Headlamps
Autolamp (automatic on/off headlamps) Wiper-activated
LED Fog Lamps
Reverse Sensing System
Intermittent speed-sensitive front windshield wipers
Rear window defroster with washer and dual speed wiper
Heated power mirrors with memory, security approach lamps, and LED signal indicators
Body-color exterior mirror caps
Body-color door handles
Body-color rear spoiler
Unique body-color front and rear lower fascia
Body-color lower cladding
Exhaust Tip, Dual – Polished Stainless Steel and Trapezoidal Fascia Integrated
Solar-tinted front door and windshield glass
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter and liftgate windows
Black beltline molding
LED Configurable daytime running lamps (DRL)
LED Tail Lamps with Amber Turn Signals
LED signature Daytime Running lamps
Optional
LED Headlamps with LED Park Projector and LED Amber light Blade Turn Signal
Panoramic Vista Roof®
Windows & Glass
Standard
Rain-sensing wipers
Safety
Standard
Personal Safety System™
Side-Impact Airbag – Front and Second Row Safety Canopy® Side-Curtain with Rollover Sensor
Driver and Front Row Passenger Dual-Stage
SOS Post-Crash Alert System™
Belt-Minder® (front safety belt reminder)
Child-safety rear door locks
LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children) System
Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Rear View Camera
Driver knee airbag
Glove-box-door-integrated Knee Airbag
