The new 2019 Ford Edge ST

The Ford Edge is getting a makeover for the 2019 model year — and along with it, a new trim. The Edge has earned an ST (or “Sport Technologies”) badge, which is used by Ford on sporty versions of existing cars. The Edge ST will be powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine, good for 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission option is an 8-speed automatic (an ST first) with paddle shifters and all-wheel drive standard. Until now, the only cars to wear the ST badge in the U.S. have been the Fiesta and the Focus — two of the most formidable hot hatches on the market. Giving a family-hauling crossover the ST treatment isn’t just a nice addition to an SUV lineup. It’s revolutionary.

Here’s why it’s such a big deal. Whether we like it or not, the future of practical performance cars is in crossovers. Let’s go over a brief timeline of practical performance cars, starting with the muscle car era of the 1960s (we could go back further, but we’d be here for a while). Many consider the 1964 Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car. It was a Pontiac Tempest, a mid-size car, with a V8 engine that was used in larger cars like the Bonneville. The rest of the American car industry quickly caught on. Stuff a full-size engine into a mid-size car, add a cool appearance package, give it a cool name and voila. Muscle car. A high-performance version of a regular car.

The muscle car era came to a rather abrupt end in the mid-1970s due to the oil crisis, with a few oddball muscle cars popping up since, like the Buick Grand National. It didn’t take too long for the car industry to figure out what would take up the mantle of muscle cars in bringing affordable driving excitement to the masses. It was the hot hatch. Born with cars like the Volkswagen GTI in the 1970s and still continuing today, hot hatchbacks are the muscle cars of their time — a performance car based on an existing platform that adds some extra fun and style to your commute. A properly tuned hot hatch can even make for a fun track toy while still serving as your daily driver.

Interior Features

Climate

Standard

Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)

Cabin Particulate Air Filter

Comfort and Convenience

Standard

Ambient Lighting

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise, secondary audio and 5-way controls

Front console with armrest, storage tray and two cupholders

Overhead console with holder for sunglasses

Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror

Dual-illuminated vanity visor mirrors with sliding feature

Driver and Front-Passenger Seat Back Map Pockets

Cupholders (8)

Cargo Management System

Four 12-volt powerpoints

Power windows with one-touch-up/down driver’s side window feature

Power door locks with autolock feature

Front and rear map lights

Front and rear dome and cargo lamps Second Row Dome LED Lights

Battery Saver

Unique carpeted floor mats and Ford Performance Scuff Plates

Four Grab Handles

Cargo net

Liftgate assist handle

Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler

Memory feature for exterior mirrors

Compass

Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start

BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory

Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor®

Locking Glove Compartment

Outside Temperature Display

Cruise control

Perforated Leather Steering Wheel with City Silver Stitching and ST Logo

Lane-Keeping System

Aluminum Brake and Accelerator Pedal Covers

Two (2) Driver-configurable 4.2-inch LCD Displays in Cluster

Smart Charging USB ports (2)

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Optional

Universal garage door opener

Floor Liners, Front and Rear

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering

Wireless Charging Pad

Remote start system

Hands-Free, Foot-Activated Liftgate

Heated steering wheel

Enhanced Active Park Assist System with Parallel Parking, Park Out Assist, Reverse Perpendicular Parking, and Forward and Side Sensing Systems

Front 180-Degree Camera with Split View and Washer

110V/150W AC Power Outlet

Evasive Steering Assist

Entertainment Systems

Standard

SYNC® 3

FordPass Connect with Wifi Hotspot

B&O™ Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen

Audio input jack

SiriusXM™ Radio

Optional

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®

Interior Accesories

Standard

Door-Sill Scuff Plates, Front and Rear with Performance Logo

Optional

Dual-Headrest DVD Entertainment System

Seating

Standard

Reclining front bucket seats

Leather-Trimmed with Miko inserts

ST Bolstered Bucket with City Silver Stitching and Embossed ST Logo

10-way power driver’s seat

Heated front seats

Driver’s seat memory

60/40 Split-Fold-Flat and Reclining Bench with Fold-Down Armrest

Second Row EasyFold® Seat (rear-seat back release)

10-way power front passenger seat

Optional

Heated and cooled front seats

Heated rear seats

Exterior Features

Appearance

Standard

Gloss Black-Painted Mesh Grille with ST Logo

Auto High-beam Headlamps

Autolamp (automatic on/off headlamps) Wiper-activated

LED Fog Lamps

Reverse Sensing System

Intermittent speed-sensitive front windshield wipers

Rear window defroster with washer and dual speed wiper

Heated power mirrors with memory, security approach lamps, and LED signal indicators

Body-color exterior mirror caps

Body-color door handles

Body-color rear spoiler

Unique body-color front and rear lower fascia

Body-color lower cladding

Exhaust Tip, Dual – Polished Stainless Steel and Trapezoidal Fascia Integrated

Solar-tinted front door and windshield glass

Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter and liftgate windows

Black beltline molding

LED Configurable daytime running lamps (DRL)

LED Tail Lamps with Amber Turn Signals

LED signature Daytime Running lamps

Optional

LED Headlamps with LED Park Projector and LED Amber light Blade Turn Signal

Panoramic Vista Roof®

Windows & Glass

Standard

Rain-sensing wipers

Safety

Standard

Personal Safety System™

Side-Impact Airbag – Front and Second Row Safety Canopy® Side-Curtain with Rollover Sensor

Driver and Front Row Passenger Dual-Stage

SOS Post-Crash Alert System™

Belt-Minder® (front safety belt reminder)

Child-safety rear door locks

LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children) System

Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear View Camera

Driver knee airbag

Glove-box-door-integrated Knee Airbag