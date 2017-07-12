Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Hot News

Advertise With La Oferta

La Oferta is the oldest 100% Hispanic owned publication in San Jose. Being a bilingual publication enables La Oferta to reach first, second, and third generation Hispanics and non-Hispanic readers. Our in-depth news coverage appeals to the vast interest of our readers. Our entertainment section ¡Vamos! attracts a young demographic, whose buying power is coveted by advertisers. La Oferta reaches San Jose/Silicon Valley, the largest Hispanic market within the San Francisco Bay Area.

Please e-mail tatiana@laoferta.com or Frank Andrade frank@laoferta.com for a media kit or call 408-436-7850.

1 Comment

  1. Zacil Dorrego says:
    July 12, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Hola, quería saber si tienen programas de Internship. Soy licenciada en televisión con especialidad en periodismo y me interesaría formar parte de su equipo.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *