Advertise With La Oferta

La Oferta is the oldest 100% Hispanic owned publication in San Jose. Being a bilingual publication enables La Oferta to reach first, second, and third generation Hispanics and non-Hispanic readers. Our in-depth news coverage appeals to the vast interest of our readers. Our entertainment section ¡Vamos! attracts a young demographic, whose buying power is coveted by advertisers. La Oferta reaches San Jose/Silicon Valley, the largest Hispanic market within the San Francisco Bay Area.

Please e-mail tatiana@laoferta.com or Frank Andrade frank@laoferta.com for a media kit or call 408-436-7850.