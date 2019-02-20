Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

2019 Russian Festival in San Francisco

March 1, 2 &3

No need to travel to Russia! You can have all the fun right here in the Bay Area at the vibrant Russian Festival.

This unique and exhilarating event showcases live entertainment with exciting Russian dancers and singers; authentic, delicious Russian savory foods (try piroshki, borscht and stuffed cabbage leaves) as well as tasty Russian Napoleon desserts, accompanied by flavorful hot Russian teas poured from the antique Russian samovars.

There is plenty of beautiful imported and locally crafted Russian jewelry, amber designs as well as the folk art and traditional souvenirs for you to ogle at and purchase.

Don’t skip visiting the Russian Center’s Art Gallery featuring the impressive work by renowned Russian artists.

And for the truly desirable peace de resistance: head to the astounding and extremely popular Vodka Tasting Bar with the largest variety of flavored vodkas, made using traditional Russian family recipes handed down by generations! Cheers!

Tickets and Information

Prices of admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors

415-921-7631

Russiancentersf.com

Russian Center

2450 Sutter Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the Russian Festival

Women’s History Month Breakfast at the Fairmont

March 2 at 9 a.m.

San Francisco Ballet (SFB) Celebrates Women’s History Month by hosting an intimate breakfast, book signing, and conversation with Chelsea Clinton, the author of her new best selling book “She Persisted Around the Word: 13 Women Who Changed History” with special guests: the SFB Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan, who is featured in the book; and the book’s illustrator Alexandra Boiger.

Additional women in the book include Marie Curie, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Viola Desmond, Sissi Lima do Amor, Leymah Gbowee, Caroline Herschel, Wangari Maathai, Aisha Rateb, J.K. Rowling, Kate Sheppard, Mary Verghese, and Malala Yousafzai.

Chelsea Clinton, Yuan Yuan Tan and Alexandra Boiger will speak at event. Proceeds from the March 2 morning gathering at the legendary Fairmont Hotel will support girls’ scholarships and financial aid programs at San Francisco Ballet School. SFB awards more than $1.2 million in scholarships and financial aid each year. San Francisco Ballet, long recognized for pushing boundaries in dance, has a history of making history.

The Company has enjoyed a long and rich tradition of artistic “firsts” since its founding in 1933, including performing the first American productions of Swan Lake and Nutcracker, as well as the first 20th-century American Coppélia. SF Ballet is one of the three largest ballet companies in the United States and currently presents more than 100 performances annually, both locally and internationally.

The mission of SF Ballet is to share its joy of dance with the widest possible audience—in its community and worldwide—and to provide the highest caliber of dance training in its School. Under the direction of Helgi Tomasson, the Company has achieved an international reputation as one of the preeminent ballet companies in the world.

Tickets and Information

For tickets visit www.sfballet.org

$2,500 Ticket: PARENT/GRANDPARENT AND CHILD VIP PACKAGE Includes valet parking, VIP mimosa meet-and-greet and breakfast with premium seating for one adult and one child (21 and under), signed book, and photo with featured guests.

$1,500 Ticket: VIP TICKET includes valet parking, VIP mimosa meet-and-greet and breakfast with premium seating, signed book, and photo with featured guests for one person.

$300 Ticket: PATRON

TICKET Includes breakfast and signed book for one person.

For additional information visit sfballet.org

The Fairmont Hotel

900 Mason Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Ballet

“Beau Jest” Brings Romance and Laughter to San Jose

Now through Sunday, March 10, 2019

Who knew the high techies love a comedy? Apparently they do as the romantic comedy “Beau Jest” written by James Sherman draws big crowds and they are asked to leave their i-phones in the car.

Have a Jewish mother’s prayers for the perfect son-in-law just come true? Find out as Elizabeth Lowenstein, Kaila Tova, and Jeremy Alan Howard star in The Tabard Theatre Company’s production of the hilarious romantic family comedy at Tabard Theatre in downtown San Jose.

To make her parents happy, Sarah Goldman claims to be dating a nice Jewish doctor.

When her family insists on meeting him, Sarah hires an actor to pretend to be her “beau.”

The comical masquerade works flawlessly for a time, but things get really interesting when the truth comes out.

Is this a typical romance story in the heart of Silicon Valley? For every production Tabard designates a local non-profit to receive a portion of its concession proceeds.

The designated non-profit for Beau Jest is the Health Fair program of Shir Hadash Synagogue for the work they do to provide health services and information to those in need.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $33 to $45

408-679-2330

tabardtheatre.org

Tabard Theatre

29 North San Pedro Street in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Tabard Theatre

Portrait of the Cuban School of Ballet at Foothill College

On view now through March 21

While Cuba is known for exporting sugar and tobacco, photographer Rebekah Bowman discovered more than just the old Cadillacs riding up and down the streets of Havana.

Bowman was looking for a new subject to photograph and she found her passion in taking photos of the world-class ballet dancers Cuba is well known for.

Remember Alicia Alonso, Carlos Acosta, Jose Manuel Carreno, Rolando Sarabia, sisters Lorena and Lorna Fejoo, Fernando Alonso, who incorporates teachings from European, French, Danish, English, Italian and Russian ballet schools.

In “Portrait of the Cuban School of Ballet’ now on exhibit at Foothill College, Bowman captures the dancers and their teachers in a series of photos featured in the book of the same name published in 2014.

Bowman considers herself a documentary photographer. In her 25-year career, she has traveled the world – from India to Kenya to Mexico, and 10 times to Cuba – to photograph people and nature.

This is definitely a unique exhibit for those who love the art of photography and the subjects depicted in Bowman’s photos.

Reception & Book Signing

January 24, 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) Gallery-Lower Level, Foothill College

Film Screening

February 27, 2:00-3:20 pm

Room 4006 KCI, Foothill College

Film screening of the documentary film Horizontes by director Eileen Hofer.

Lunchtime Gallery Talk

March 6, 12:00-1:00 pm

Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) Gallery-Lower Level, Foothill College

Ron Herman will discuss the photographs in the exhibition

Information

Free admission

For more information on the exhibition visit cubanschoolofballet.wordpress.com

Krause Center for Innovation

Foothill College

12345 El Monte Road in Los Altos Hills

Photos courtesy of Rebekah Bowman