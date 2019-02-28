San José City Council Passes Proposals to Expand Housing Options and Address Homelessness

New measures provide a path to increase housing density in downtown San José, expand the Safe Parking Program, and expedite approval of affordable housing

San José, Calif. –Yesterday, Mayor Sam Liccardo and the City Council approved several proposals that will enable development of Co-Living apartments in Downtown, streamline efforts to allow safe parking sites for homeless individuals, and establish an additional hearing each year to expedite approval of affordable housing communities.

“City Hall can do much to address our affordable housing crisis by simply getting out of the way, and enabling development of housing that is affordable by design,” said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. “The Council actions will not only enable development of co-living communities in our Downtown, but also streamline efforts – particularly for schools and churches – to provide a safe, secure place for homeless families and individuals to sleep at night, and expedite the approval of much needed affordable housing construction.”

Under Mayor Liccardo’s leadership, the City of San José continues to find new and innovative ways to help residents struggling to keep up with the high cost of living in the region. Yesterday, the Council approved:

Co-living Ordinance: Establishes new rules and regulations for the creation of Co-Living Communities in Downtown San José. In these communities, one or two tenants would rent a single bedroom in multi-unit complexes and use shared kitchen, bath, and common living spaces with other tenants. Co-Living Communities would be required to provide extensive bicycle parking and offer other transportation demand incentives that minimize surrounding impacts to existing residential communities while supporting this urban living option. Each Co-Living Community has the potential to add hundreds of cheaper, more affordable homes to San José.

With these votes, the City of San José continues to do its part to meet the need for more housing in the region. Earlier in February, San José’s Housing Department announced a $100 million investment in 11 affordable housing projects. Upon the completion of the 11 projects, the City’s investment will yield more than 1140 new affordable homes, nearly 300 of which will provide supportive homes for extremely-low-income households.