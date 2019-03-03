Bernie Sanders launches electoral campaign against Trump

New York, Mar 2 (EFE).- Independent US Sen. Bernie Sanders got his campaign up and running this Saturday in New York for the Democratic Party primaries before thousands of followers and vowed to defeat President Donald Trump, whom he described as very dangerous for the nation.



“Thank you for being part of a campaign which is not only going to win the Democratic nomination,” but which will “defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders told those attending the rally in Brooklyn to kick off his candidacy despite the freezing temperatures.



“We’re not going to concede one state to Donald Trump,” he said.



Sanders, 77 and a native of Brooklyn, the New York borough where he decided to enter the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, announced his candidacy last Feb. 19 with the final goal of removing the Republican Donald Trump from office.



Sanders is one of the most senior members of the Senate and with the highest approval rating among the many Democratic hopefuls attempting to run against Trump in the 2020 election.



With cries of “Bernie, Bernie,” several thousand people gathered on the Brooklyn College campus where he began his higher education.



His wife Jane Sanders opened the rally with words about her husband the family man with seven grandkids, and said that “one of the great honors of my life” is being married to Bernie.



The senator for the state of Vermont also competed for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2016 primaries, which were finally won by Hillary Clinton.



“Today, I want to welcome you to a campaign which says, loudly and clearly, that the underlying principles of our government will not be greed, hatred and lies. It will not be racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and religious bigotry. That is going to end,” Sanders said in announcing his candidacy.



“The principles of our government will be based on justice: economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice,” he added.



US President Donald Trump reacted on Feb. 20 to the campaign being launched by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom he called “crazy Bernie.”



“Crazy Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well!” Trump said in a tone of mockery on Twitter.